Entries open for Run Your City 10K Gqeberha leg

The 2024 Absa Run Your City 10K Series will start in Gqeberha and entries for the April 7 event will open on Wednesday.
The second edition of the race in Nelson Mandela Bay will start and finish in Beach Road, Kings Beach, at 7am and entries have been set at R245 for licensed runners, with temporary licences available for R30.
“We are thrilled to be back in the Friendly City in April to kick off the series,” Stillwater Sports MD and event founder Michael Meyer said.
“While the series was first introduced to Gqeberha in 2023, it resulted in an overwhelmingly positive response, delivering on all fronts — from excitement and entertainment to outstanding performances.
“With the unwavering support of our valued sponsors and partners, including EP Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, we remain dedicated to enhancing the overall experience.”
Absa head of sponsorships, brand and marketing Jabulile Nsibanyoni said: “The unique thing about the series is that it allows participants to explore each city and what it has to offer.
“When we launched the first-ever Gqeberha 10K, people came in numbers to be part of the race. We are confident that the 2024 race will be no different, only bigger and better.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality MMC responsible for the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture Bassie Kamana said the inaugural event exceeded expectations in 2023.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of entries for the 2024 event.
“Developing local talented athletes in the region by hosting and boosting sporting events and tourism is high on the city’s agenda.
“We look forward to welcoming even more runners and spectators to our beautiful city in 2024.”
EP Athletics Road Running chair Genevieve Laycock added: “We are privileged to be part of this world-class event. Gqeberha is a city with a strong passion for sports.
“We extend a warm invitation to runners, walkers and corporate teams to embrace this challenge.
“Your participation not only enriches your own experience but also contributes to the betterment of the community, as the event's proceeds will be channelled into EPA's Athlete Development initiative.” — Newsport Media
HeraldLIVE
Entries open for Run Your City 10K Gqeberha leg
Image: Tobias Ginsberg
