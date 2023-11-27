The large crowd which turned out to watch 11 hours of non-stop racing action were treated to a masterful performance in the Klinicare PE 200 Motorcycle Endurance race as Paarl-based rider Tristin Pienaar, 17, announced his arrival in dominant fashion at Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Young Cape rider dominates at a full Scribante
17-year-old winner shares podium with dad
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The large crowd which turned out to watch 11 hours of non-stop racing action were treated to a masterful performance in the Klinicare PE 200 Motorcycle Endurance race as Paarl-based rider Tristin Pienaar, 17, announced his arrival in dominant fashion at Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
From the moment the lights went out to start the 40-lap endurance event around the 2.48km circuit, the large crowd knew they were in for something special.
Riding a 600cc Yamaha R6 against a number of 1,000cc machines, Pienaar stamped his authority on the race to come home in first place to claim the Woolavington Cup by a winning margin of 26 seconds from Jacques Ackermann on a Kawasaki ZX10 in second.
Pienaar’s father Clinton, and his partner Hilton Redelinghuys, on a Ducati 1098, came third.
“The magnitude of winning the oldest race in the country and getting my name engraved onto the massive Woolavington Cup hasn’t set in yet, but to be sharing the podium with my dad who finished third with Hilton, has to be the best feeling in the world,” Pienaar said.
The PE 100 podium positions all went to out-of-town visitors, with Max Munton on the top step of the podium, alongside Abigail Bosson in second and Keegan Wasserfall in third.
Local rider Ethan Diener put on an impressive display to finish fourth overall, just 28 seconds behind race winner Munton.
Diener, riding a KTM 390, finished second in the index of performance with a score of 91.64%, with local rider Jessica Vermaak third with 90.83%.
On four wheels, there was no stopping Nick Davidson, who debuted his Ford Escort, mixing it up with a couple of powerful V8s in the Bennett Plumber Coastal Challenge that saw 30 Classic and historic cars take to the circuit.
He then took overall honours in the Celso Scribante Memorial 3-Hour Endurance Race supported by Syrabix.
Davidson shared the 3-Hour drive with his Red Bull Air Racing brother Patrick and they produced a masterful performance, winning the race by five laps to claim their fourth win in the event.
Hennie Trollip and Jimmy Dunn returned to Scribante with their impressive Lotus 7 and finished second overall and first in the Lotus class, with Stephan Aucamp and Henco Booysen third in a BMW E36.
Trollip and Dunn also won the index of performance award with a score of 94.65%, narrowly beating the Davidson brothers at 94.10% and Aucamp and Booysen at 93.84%.
In the sprint races for the historics and classics, Rudolf de Vos claimed the overall and class A wins in his quick Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am.
The overall Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge Championship went the way of Darryn Vice in his Ford Anglia, who was just points behind Rane Berry in his Nissan Skyline going into this event.
Berry was plagued by differential issues during qualifying and started on the back foot but was just not quick enough to catch the nimble Anglia.
Chris Nell in his Ford Capri Perana won class A in the championship, Vice won class C (and overall), Rob Halgreen in his Ford Escort won class D and Barry Spriggs in his Ford Anglia won class E.
The VW Rookie Cup Championship ended on Saturday with young Capetonian Kyle Visser winning the title and the coveted prize of a full VW-backed factory drive in the CompCare Polo Cup for next season.
The class results were:
Cellucity Modified Saloons
C: 1 Wade Wright — BMW E36, 2 Steven Phillips — VW Golf Mk1, 3 Marais Ellis — BMW E36
D: 1 Timothy Ball — BMW 328, 2 Stephan Aucamp — BMW E36
E: 1 Tom Hugo — Opel Supercar, 2 Andrew Boshoff — BMW E36, 3 Peter Schultz — Opel Supercar
F: 1 Duncan Phillips — VW Polo, 2 Ryno Taljaard — VW Golf Mk1, 3 Joel Steenekamp — Opel Kadett
X: 1 Julian Herman — VW Super Polo, 2 Jeandre’ Marais — VW Polo, 3 Jaco Lambert — VW Polo
Bennett Plumber Coastal Challenge
A: 1 Rudolf de Vos Chevy Can-Am V8, 2 Chris Nell — Ford Capri V8, 3 Derek Boy — Chevy Can-Am V8
C: 1 Darryn Vice — Ford Anglia, 2 Rane Berry — Nissan Skyline, 3 Angelique Griffen — Alfa Romeo
D: 1 Rob Halgreen — Ford Escort, 2 Andrew Karshagen — Ford Fairlane, 3 Ron Scott — Ford Escort
E: 1 Barry Spriggs — Ford Anglia
X: 1 Nick Davidson — Ford Escort, 2 Wayne Botha — Ford Escort, 3 Ian Thomson — Opel Rekord
Retro: 1 Ian Oberholzer — Volvo 850, 2 Joel Steenekamp — Opel Kadett
CBR 150/250cc Motorcycles
Junior: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Ruan van Zyl
Clubman: 1 Caden Weise, 2 Craig Benn, 3 Mitch Robinson
Senior: 1 Peter Hill
250cc: 1 Willem Binedell, 2 Anthony Lippstreu, 3 Richard Hawkins
VW Rookies Cup: 1 Kyle Visser, 2 Bjorn Bertholdt, 3 Dhivyen Naidoo
Motorcycle sprint races
600cc: 1 Tristin Pienaar — Yamaha R6, 2 Keana Strode — Kawasaki ZX6, 3 Matthew Hart — Suzuki GSXR600
Unlimited: 1 Jacques Ackermann — Kawasaki ZX10, 2 Hilton Redelinghuys — Ducati 1098, 3 Leighton Thomas — Kawaski ZX10R
300cc: 1 Abigail Bosson, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Max Munton
650cc: 1 Jamie Hall, 2 Paul Medell, 3 Matthew van Niekerk
Historics: 1 Wessel Kruger, 2 Bernard Els
Powersport: 1st Jayson Bulterman, 2 Keegan Wasserfall, 3 Michael Reifarth
