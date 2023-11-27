×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

World champions already looking ahead to next competition season

Bay powerlifting pair add two more titles to SA cabinet at UK showcase

Premium
27 November 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

World champion powerlifting couple Edgar Katushabe and Nicole Weideman will head back to the drawing board to fine-tune their mechanics after a long season of competition.

The pair, who have been competing in the sport for nine and five years respectively, added two more world champion titles to the SA cabinet when they competed at the World Powerlifting Congress World Championships in the UK at the start of November...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest