Van Vliet, Mosaiko win big at EPA awards

Nedbank Running Club athletes Thabanga Mosaiko and Kelly van Vliet were crowned 2023 Road Running Athletes of the Year at the Eastern Province Athletics Awards function at the weekend.
Melikhaya Frans and Ntombisintu Mfunzi were both recognised as the 2022 EPA Road Running Athletes of the Year.
The awards ceremony took place at the Westview Bowling Club in Newton Park.
Van Vliet said her award was a surprise.
“You run so much and you work so hard and to have people say: ‘Well done, you inspire other people’ actually feels nice,” Van Vliet said.
“It’s so nice to know that all the hard work you do is not just for you at the end of the day, it also inspires other people.
“When they called my name for the award, I nearly fell over because Ischke Senekal always wins it because she goes all over the world.
“She’s just awesome and to come after that is such an honour.”
Frans admitted that he had not done well in 2023, but said the award on Saturday would push him to do better in 2024.
“There are so many of us in the camp and we have to give others a chance as well and not want to shine all the time,” he said.
“I have to also assist other runners to achieve what they want to achieve in our group.
“I would also like to thank EPA and the municipality for their support because without it I would not be where I am today.,”
EPA president Sticks Stighling said the awards were just a little token of appreciation to the athletes, coaches, technical officials and administrators.
“We feel it is essential to make sure everyone who did well during the year is recognised.
“At the same time, we have also put in place incentive schemes which we started very small with so every athlete who gets a medal at SA champs is now also rewarded financially.
“We are still looking for some sponsors to help us with our development programme which includes prize money for medal winners,” Stighling said.
Emma Kruse was named 2023 Female Track and Field of the Year, while Senekal was recognised as the winner for 2022.
The 2023 Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year award went to Mondray Barnard and Luxolo Adams was recognised for his 2022 achievement.
Desmond Zibi was recognised for breaking the EPA’s Men’s 50-59 10km, 21.1km, and the IAU World Age Best 50km records.
He was also crowned the athlete of the year in his category.
Michael Mbambani of Ikhamva Athletics Club was named Coach of the Year for 2022 and 2023.
Van Vliet, Mosaiko win big at EPA awards
Image: PETRUS RADEMEYER PHOTOGRAPHY
