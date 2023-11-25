Nohamba challenging for 2027 Rugby World Cup spot

Sanele Nohamba is starting to look more and more like a challenger for one of the three Springbok flyhalf spots in the 2027 Rugby World Cup squad and less like the stopgap many thought he was when he first moved from scrumhalf to pivot for the Emirates Lions.
After following up his man-of-the -match effort in the No 10 jersey the week before against Scarlets with another solid performance as the Lions lost narrowly to Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Nohamaba’s appearances at flyhalf are starting to become less of a subject of discussion.
The former Sharks scrumhalf, who moved to Johannesburg in 2022 when he looked like he had become surplus to requirements at the union where he had made his name and played his age-group rugby, set up the Lions’ first try in Belfast with a well-targeted cross kick to Lions wing Richard Kriel.
Good off the tee and authoritative in general play, it is no surprise he retains the No 10 jersey for Zebre’s visit to Emirates Airlines Park on Saturday.
There are a couple of changes to the side that did well for most of the match against Ulster, with JP Smith coming in at loosehead prop, Ruan Delport coming in to the second row in what looks like a rotational switch with veteran Willem Alberts and Ruan Venter joining Emmanuel Tshituka and Francke Horn in the back row.
Kriel retains his place on the right wing as he faces down the team he was a popular member of last season before he decided to move back to SA.
The Lions have won only once this season, but they’ve been within seven points in all the games they have lost and are facing a side that, along with themselves, are arguably the most improved in the competition.
You wouldn’t normally give Zebre much hope of beating the Lions, particularly not on the highveld, but they’ve managed to get results from their last two games, with the drought-breaking win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks two weeks ago being followed up with a draw against Cardiff.
Both those results though were achieved in Parma and the Lions will be hoping to employ a high-tempo approach to take the visitors out of their comfort zone as they start a tour that will be concluded with a clash with the DHL Stormers in Stellenbosch next week.
It may be too early in the new season to get excited, but after five rounds the United Rugby Championship stats point towards this third edition of the competition being the most competitive yet.
Given the greater jeopardy being experienced by the contending teams, even the Sharks, languishing in last place with just two log points, can consider themselves to still be in the fight.
Which were in fact exactly the words that Emirates Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher used when he was asked to sum up his team’s season so far: “We are still in the fight.”
And he’s right. Whereas in past campaigns the Lions were outplayed in some games, this time around it is possible to say that with just a bit of luck the Johannesburg team could be in the top two rather than in their current 13th.
The Lions have managed a losing bonus point in each of the four games they’ve gone down in, with their one victory also being an exciting, close game against Scarlets in Llanelli.
Close games have been the order of the day so thus far in the URC season, with 50% of the 40 games played producing losing bonus points. — SuperSport
Lions team: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco Venter, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Corne Fourie, Ruan Smith, Willem Alberts, Hanru Sirgel, JC Pretorius, Jordan Hendrikse, Rabs Maxwane.
Nohamba challenging for 2027 Rugby World Cup spot
No surprise flyhalf to retain No 10 jersey for Lions’ clash with Zebre
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
