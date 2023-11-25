Jabulani Dube will lead the 4:30 bus in 1City Marathon

Vukani Multi Sport Club runner Jabulani Dube, one of the pacemakers for the Nelson Mandela Bay 1City Marathon says its aim is to help runners reach their personal targets on race day.
Dube, known as Ras in running circles, will lead the sub four-hour, 30-minute bus.
Both the 42,2km race and the 21,1km distance, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with NMB, will start and finish at the Fairview racecourse in Greenbushes on December 2.
This year athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus that will lead them to their personal goals for the race.
Organisers are expecting more athletes this year after 1,500 runners entered the race.
There will be a dedicated pacemaker, up to 35km, for athletes wishing to run their personal best times.
Athletes will be able to pick a bus that suits their time, with pacing buses arranged for sub-2:30, sub-3:00, sub-4:00, sub-4:30, sub-4:50 and sub-5:00, the qualifying time for the Comrades Marathon.
Dube said he aimed to help runners achieve their goals.
“We have been running for so many years and we saw runners failing to make the cut-off time, not because they are unfit or they can’t run, but because they could not manage their splits,” Dube said.
“That causes them to lose out on their cut-off time or PB (personal best).
“We, as pacesetters, have decided to help other runners to get to the finish line in time.
“It’s a very tactical move and you need to know your story because everyone relies on you to get to the finish line.”
Other pacemakers are national champions Thabang Mosiako, Melikaya Frans and Simon Sibeko in the sub-2:30 bus.
Siyabonga Honi will lead the sub-3:00 bus, Mkhululi Jack will lead the sub-4:00 bus, and Mkokeli Malghas will lead the sub-4:50 bus.
The only two female bus pacers, Nosita Nqwataand and Olwethu Bomvana, will lead the sub-5:00 bus.
Through the NMB Legacy Project sponsorship, the male and female marathon winners will pocket R12,500 each from a total prize purse of R128,000.
The entry fee for the marathon is R240, but EPA-registered participants aged 60 and over will pay R120. The 21.1km fee is R160, and EPA-registered participants aged 60 and over will pay R80.
The temporary licence is R40.
You can enter online on www.webtickets.co.za before 10pm on Tuesday or entries can be submitted at Brian Bands Sports and Sportsman’s Warehouse in Gqeberha or UD Sports in Kariega before Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Jabulani Dube will lead the 4:30 bus in 1City Marathon
Image: Facebook
