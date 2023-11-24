Margie Saunders aims to break SA Half Marathon 70+ record

Nedbank Running Club athlete Margie Saunders aims to smash the SA Half Marathon 21.1km record of one hour and 46 minutes in the 70+ years category when she takes on the Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City Marathon.
Both the 42.2km marathon and the 21.1km, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, will start and finish at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes on December 2.
“I have two goals,” Saunders said.
“I would love to break the SA 21km record and it would be nice to go under the world record which is 1:37, but I have only just upped my mileage so I will have to see how I feel and what the weather looks like and see how I do in this race.”
Another local evergreen athlete who will be competing in the event is Desmond Zibi.
Zibi, who runs for Ikhamva Athletics Club, is competing in the NMB 1 City Marathon and hopes for a strong finish in his age group of 60-69 years.
This year local athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus that will lead them to their personal best finish goal for the NMB 1 City Marathon.
In 2022 the marathon event attracted more than 1,500 eager runners and this year a strong turnout is expected with the introduction of pacing buses for the marathon.
There will be a dedicated pacemaker, up to 35km, for athletes wishing to run their personal best times.
Athletes will be able to pick a bus that suits their race finish time goal, with pacing buses arranged for sub- 2hr30min, sub-3hr, sub-4hr, sub-4h30, sub-4h50 and sub-5hr, the qualifying finish time for the Comrade's Marathon.
Local athletes will have the opportunity to be led by the best in the country with national champions Thabang Mosiako, Melikaya Frans, and Simon Sibeko leading the sub-2h30 bus.
Siyabonga Honi will lead the sub-3hr bus, Mkhululi Jack will lead the sub-4hr bus, Jabulani Dube will lead the sub-4hr30 bus, and Mkokeli Malghas will lead the sub-4hr50 bus.
The only two female bus pacers, Nosita Nqwataand and Olwethu Bomvana, will lead the sub-5hr bus.
Last year Zimbabwean athlete Winfred Mutiro led from the start, and held a face pace of 3min 20 secs for the first 35km, only slowing slightly in the last 7km when faced with a strong headwind to finish in a time of 2.22.03.
Anna Moeketsi, of Mr Price Free State, was the first woman home with a strong lead in 3.03.57.
Yanga Malusi, of Boxer athletics club, won the NMB 1 City 21km last year in 1.07.59, with local favourite, Ntombezintu Mfunzi, running for Nedbank, finishing first in the 21km in a time of 1.22.46.
Through the NMB Legacy Project sponsorship, the male and female marathon winners will pocket R12,500 cash each, from a total prize purse of more than R128,000 for all marathon and half marathon age category winners.
The entry fee for the marathon is R240 but EPA-registered participants aged 60 and over will pay R120. The 21.1km fee is R160, and EPA-registered participants aged 60 and over will pay R80.
The temporary licence is R40.
Enter online on www.webtickets.co.za before 10pm on Tuesday or entries can be submitted at Brian Bands Sports and Sportsmans Warehouse in Gqeberha or UD Sports in Kariega before Wednesday.
Margie Saunders aims to break SA Half Marathon 70+ record
Bay veteran athlete prepares for NMB 1 City Marathon challenge
