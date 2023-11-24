Legacy of Celso Scribante to be honoured at race day

Motorsport enthusiasts will get an opportunity to pay their final respects to legendary motor racing personality and esteemed businessman Celso Scribante, who sadly passed away recently.
Algoa Motorsport Club will be hosting the Celso Scribante Memorial Race Day tomorrow at Aldo Scribante Raceway, where there will be a two-lap memorial parade around the circuit in Scribante’s honour.
Included in the jam-packed race programme will be the final of the VW Rookie Cup, the PE 100 Motorcycle Endurance race, the Klinicare PE 200 Endurance race, the Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance race, Cellucity Regional Modified Saloon racing, regional motorcycle racing and the Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars that already has more than 30 cars entered.
Included in the line-up is the V8 celebration, where there will be three Chevrolet Firenza Can-Ams and a Ford Capri Perana lining up alongside a host of classic racing machines from yesteryear.
The well-known Delta Motorsport driver from the heyday of Group N Racing, Neil Stephen, will be debuting his immaculate little Opel Manta that he has been rebuilding and will share the drive with his son Geoff.
For lovers of the Ford brand and fitting that Ford is celebrating 100 years in SA this year, Nick Davidson will be racing his recently acquired Ford Escort for the first time and will be up against a host of Escorts in the hands of East Londoners Wayne Botha and Carl Fantham and local stars Ronald Scott, Anton Ehlers and Rob Halgreen.
Adding to the Ford mix will be Johan van der Westhuizen in his very quick Cortina XR6 Interceptor, Quentin Lessing in his Mk1 Cortina and Darryn Vice and Barry Spriggs in their Anglias.
Cape Town-based Lambert racing have brought four cars up from the fairest Cape and will be hoping for another good performance in the Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour Endurance race that has prize money of R18,000 up for grabs across the various classes.
Another rebuilt car that will be making its long-awaited debut is a VW Golf Jumbo that Aubrey du Plessis has spent the last few years building and he is joined by late entrant Gerald Beech, who will be racing his Opel Tigra for the first time.
The motorcycle entries across the various classes are the best that have been seen since pre-Covid days and it is encouraging to see continued growth in their numbers.
Klinicare Pharmacies have sponsored the PE 200, with prize money up for grabs, as well as the honour of having your name engraved onto the Woolavington Cup that dates back to 1924 and is certainly the most prestigious trophy in South African motorsport.
Hilton Redelinghuys forms a formidable team sharing the ride with Clinton Pienaar on a Ducati 1098, Oliver Mckay on his Honda CBR 600 certainly knows his way around the circuit, but not to be discounted will be the Kawasaki ZX10s of Jacques Ackerman and Leighton Thomas.
All qualifying sessions will take place from 3.20pm today and entrance is free.
Tickets for tomorrow will be available at the main gate which opens to the public at 6.30am with the first race of the day scheduled to start at 10am and the last race of the day ending at 9pm.
Upcoming events:
December 2: MSA Timed Drags Round 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 8: Friday night drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 9: Karting at Celso Scribante Race Circuit; Border 100 main circuit racing in East London
December 16: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road
December 27: Atta Victor Memorial Dirt Oval Race at Victory Raceway.
Image: Darryl Kukard
