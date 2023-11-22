“One being that we can gauge how far or close we are in being one of the best and, secondly, we can work our way to improving our points on the table and push our way into the top four.
“The more we get our players international exposure and experience the better. This series will be sure to sharpen them and make [them] more competitive.”
Proteas Squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (c), Rolene Streutker, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydon, Nicola Smith, Ane Retief, Owethu Ngubane, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard.
Matches:
- 1st Test, December 5: AO Arena, Manchester, 9pm
- 2nd Test, December 9: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 7pm
- 3rd Test, December 10: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 4pm
TimesLIVE
Netball Proteas squad for England series announced
Sports reporter
Image: EPA/BRIAN CASSEY
Netball South Africa (NSA) has announced the Proteas squad that will take on England in a three-match Test series in Manchester and Nottingham next month.
The series, which comes after the team lost 3-0 against Australia Down Under last month, will be the third time the Proteas take on English Roses this year after the Quad Series in January and the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
England have all the bragging rights as they are yet to lose against South Africa this year, but revenge will be high on the agenda of the Proteas in a difficult series away from home.
“It is very important for us to play teams ranked above us because this will serve two great purposes,” NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said.
“One being that we can gauge how far or close we are in being one of the best and, secondly, we can work our way to improving our points on the table and push our way into the top four.
“The more we get our players international exposure and experience the better. This series will be sure to sharpen them and make [them] more competitive.”
Proteas Squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (c), Rolene Streutker, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydon, Nicola Smith, Ane Retief, Owethu Ngubane, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard.
Matches:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Soccer