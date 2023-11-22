River Mile set to mark its 100th anniversary

Anticipation is building as the historic aQuelle River Mile gears up to celebrate its monumental 100th edition at Cannonville on the Sundays River in 2024.
Entries opened earlier in November for the event, which is scheduled for January 20 and 21.
Billed as the oldest swimming event in Africa, it promises to be a celebration of tradition, athleticism and community as participants and spectators gather for an unforgettable weekend of sports, festivities and camaraderie.
Themed “Going for Gold,” the race weekend for the centenary edition will commence with a range of 5km fun run and swims on January 20, setting the tone for a dynamic weekend of sporting endeavours.
The excitement will be further amplified by the Colchester Sports Day, a highlight for local schools, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere and spirited competition throughout the day .
Sunday’s activities begin at 10.45am with swims for children aged 6-12, followed by a prizegiving ceremony.
The men’s River Mile gets under way at 1.30pm and the women’s race starts an hour later.
Competitors and spectators can look forward to a plethora of engaging activities, including live music, culinary offerings from vendors and food trucks, as well as entertainment to be broadcast on a big screen.
The gates open at 8am and a huge turnout is expected.
From children’s swims to the main event on Sunday, the River Mile promises an action-packed agenda, culminating in a spectacular prizegiving ceremony and a series of exciting lucky draws.
The River Mile has witnessed numerous remarkable moments.
Former champions, including the legendary Ryk Neethling, have graced the event.
The 100th edition is a testament to the unwavering spirit of sportsmanship and community that has defined the event over the decades.
As a symbol of achievement and recognition, every River Mile swimmer will be awarded a finisher’s medal.
The 100th edition represents a milestone that transcends mere competition, embodying the enduring spirit of unity and athleticism that has defined the event throughout its illustrious history.
To be a part of this historic event, participants are encouraged to register early.
For registration and further details, please visit www.zsports.co.za/rivermile.
