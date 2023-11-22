“The Standard Bank VIP Lounge will provide the riders an opportunity to enjoy the event in maximum comfort while indulging in food and drinks of their choice in the company of their loved ones and friends,” Maqalekane said.
Relax in the Standard Bank hospitality tent at The Herald Cycle Tour 2024
Register online before December 31 for your chance to win a VIP experience
Image: WERNER HILLS
Entries have opened for one of the most anticipated cycling events in the country and a firm favourite on the local cycling calendar: The Herald Cycle Tour.
Whether you are a professional cyclist, fun rider, or spectator,The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is recommended to be one of the first firm commitments in your 2024 diary.
Staged over two weekends, the event includes both mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 11 and road races at Pollok Beach on February 17 and 18.
Standard Bank will again support The Herald Cycle Tour by creating a welcoming hospitality area for riders and their families at the road race events at Pollok Beach.
Riders who register online before December 31 (those who are Standard Bank clients), stand a chance to win access to the Standard Bank VIP Lounge at Pollok Beach on Sunday February 18.
Standard Bank provincial head: consumer client coverage in the Eastern Cape, Unathi Maqalekane, said he was personally looking forward to the cycling action followed by great conversations and delicious cuisine in the VIP Lounge.
“The Standard Bank VIP Lounge will provide the riders an opportunity to enjoy the event in maximum comfort while indulging in food and drinks of their choice in the company of their loved ones and friends,” Maqalekane said.
He said The Herald Cycle Tour aligned with Standard Bank's values as Africa’s largest bank in assets, and being committed to helping the continent realise its potential.
“We will achieve this through supporting sporting events such as The Herald Cycle Tour that enables us to work with partners who share our commitment to connecting with clients, staff, stakeholders, communities and societies to drive Africa’s sustainable growth.
“This lies at the core of our purpose — Africa is our home; we drive her growth”.
Maqalekane, who will personally be entering The Herald Cycle Tour as a rider, encouraged his fellow Standard Bank colleagues to do the same.
“We recognise the fundamental role that sport plays in driving social and economic development.
“For this reason, we continue to support sporting events such as The Herald Cycle Tour with the goal of ensuring transformation and inclusivity across all sectors of the community, as in the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘Sport has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does’.”
Cyclists can enter a special Charity Rider category this year to support The Herald’s three official beneficiaries: uThando Youth Cycle Academy, the Smile Foundation and Reach for a Dream Foundation.
Online registration for charity entries closes at midday on Sunday December 31. All other entries close at midday on February 5 2024.
Enter online at www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For more information, contact cycletour@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
