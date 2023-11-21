Karting championship to go down to the wire

The penultimate round of the 2023 Algoa Kart Club regional and club championship took place in perfect weather conditions at the Celso Scribante Racetrack in Victoria Drive on Saturday.
As in the previous round, it was a close battle up front in the MSR 4-stroke class between the teams of Auto Perfection (Chris Dorfling and Dorian Kleynhans), S4 Integration (Jacques Fourie and Saleem Noorshib) and Northfield Engineering (Cameron Kelly and Kenzo Barnard).
The opening 12-lap sprint race went the way of Dorfling, who pipped Kelly by just 0.338 seconds with Fourie in third, 0.691 seconds off Kelly.
The Auto Perfection Team took the win in the first of the one-hour endurance races, with Northfield Engineering 0.327 seconds behind in second with the Cape Fabric Engineering duo of Ross Bartle and Joshua Rehse bringing home third place.
Unfortunately for the S4 team, they picked up a puncture early on in the race and then after 18 laps their chain snapped, leaving them unable to finish the race.
In the second of the sprint races, Barnard in the Northfield kart took the race win from S4’s Fourie, with Kleyhans in the Auto Perfection kart taking third.
The second of the one-hour endurance races was won by the Northfield team, with S4 Integration in second and Auto Perfection in third.
This meant that the overall endurance accolades went the way of Northfield Engineering, with Auto Perfection second and Cape Fabric Engineering a well-deserved third.
Northfield took the overall sprint title from Auto Perfection in second and S4 Integration in third.
The junior and ladies 4-stroke class continues to show positive growth, with 11 karts taking to the grid.
It was dominated by young Caleb Moss fresh from his overseas and national championships Mini-Rok campaigns, who took all three race wins, with Wyatt Jones in second and Evan Coertze in third and the ladies overall win going the way of Kimaya Moodley.
The DD2 shifter class has also shown encouraging growth that has led to plenty of high speed action in the 2-speed gearbox karts.
James Moore missed qualifying due to work commitments but stamped his authority on the class by taking a clean sweep of wins in all three of the 10-lap heats.
Marco Scribante was second in race one, which he followed up by taking third place in heats 2 and 3, with Justin Walton slotting in to second place overall after finishing third in heat 1 and second in races 2 and 3.
The driver of the day award was a unanimous decision and went to Scribante after a great performance in the DD2 class.
The championship finale takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit on December 9, with the teams of Northfield, S4 and GoGreen Industries all in with a chance to take the overall title for 2023.
