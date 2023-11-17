Roar of V8s set to thrill at Aldo Scribante raceway

Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a bumper treat at Aldo Scribante Raceway next Saturday when Algoa Motorsport will host their last race of the 2023 season at the Celso Scribante Memorial Race Day.
The exciting line-up of classes will surely cater for everyone who has the need for speed.
Heading up the bill will be the Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance Race that caters for modified saloons, classic cars, sports and open-top cars as well as overall index-of-performance.
It is scheduled to start at 6pm and runs into the night, with total prize money of R18,000 up for grabs.
Before that will be the PE 100 (20 laps) & PE 200 (40 laps) for motorcycles with the winner or winners of the PE 200 receiving the Woolavington Cup that dates back to 1924 and is certainly the most prestigious trophy in South African motorsport.
The Bennett Coastal Challenge for historic and classic type cars has extra spice added into the mix with the launch of the Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge comprising of two legs with the second round being held in East London on the December 9.
A large contingent of drivers from East London, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have already indicated their participation in this brilliant addition to the race day.
Included in the race action of the Coastal Challenge will be a V8 celebration of classic muscle cars from the 1970s and early ’80s with Chevrolet Firenza Can-Ams, Ford Capri Peranas and Cobras sure to thrill the crowd.
Willie Hepburn has just rebuilt the motor of Matthew Gudmanz’s Firenza, giving him some extra horsepower, so it is going to be game on between himself and the so far unbeaten Can-Am of Rudolf de Vos.
De Vos’s race car will be on display at the Windfarm Ultra City from today should the public like to get an early preview of the beast.
The VW Rookies Cup will also be in attendance for the final round of their championship that sees the overall winner being awarded a full VW Motorsport Team drive in CompCare VW PoloCup for next season.
The series is open to youngsters from the age of 14 to 16 who have got karting experience.
The Cellucity Modified Saloons made up of five classes as well as the Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge cars will have two sprint races, each comprising of 10 laps, before heading off into the night for the Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance Race.
There will be a 20-lap mini-endurance race for the CBR 150/250 motorcycles scheduled to start at about 2.35pm.
During the lunch break their will be a memorial parade around the circuit in memory of the legendary Celso Scribante, who sadly passed away on October 11, and it is an opportunity for everyone to pay their final respects to an absolute gentleman and legend in South African motorsport who will certainly be missed.
Tickets will be available at the gates and they open to the public at 6.30am with qualifying starting at 7.30am and the first race of the day set to start at 10am and the last race of the day ending at 9pm.
Upcoming motorsport events:
November 18: Karting round 7 of regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale & V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
December 2: MSA Timed Drags Round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 8: Friday night drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 9: Karting at Celso Scribante Race Circuit; Border 100 main circuit racing in East London.
HeraldLIVE
Roar of V8s set to thrill at Aldo Scribante raceway
Image: Paul Bedford
Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a bumper treat at Aldo Scribante Raceway next Saturday when Algoa Motorsport will host their last race of the 2023 season at the Celso Scribante Memorial Race Day.
The exciting line-up of classes will surely cater for everyone who has the need for speed.
Heading up the bill will be the Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance Race that caters for modified saloons, classic cars, sports and open-top cars as well as overall index-of-performance.
It is scheduled to start at 6pm and runs into the night, with total prize money of R18,000 up for grabs.
Before that will be the PE 100 (20 laps) & PE 200 (40 laps) for motorcycles with the winner or winners of the PE 200 receiving the Woolavington Cup that dates back to 1924 and is certainly the most prestigious trophy in South African motorsport.
The Bennett Coastal Challenge for historic and classic type cars has extra spice added into the mix with the launch of the Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge comprising of two legs with the second round being held in East London on the December 9.
A large contingent of drivers from East London, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have already indicated their participation in this brilliant addition to the race day.
Included in the race action of the Coastal Challenge will be a V8 celebration of classic muscle cars from the 1970s and early ’80s with Chevrolet Firenza Can-Ams, Ford Capri Peranas and Cobras sure to thrill the crowd.
Willie Hepburn has just rebuilt the motor of Matthew Gudmanz’s Firenza, giving him some extra horsepower, so it is going to be game on between himself and the so far unbeaten Can-Am of Rudolf de Vos.
De Vos’s race car will be on display at the Windfarm Ultra City from today should the public like to get an early preview of the beast.
The VW Rookies Cup will also be in attendance for the final round of their championship that sees the overall winner being awarded a full VW Motorsport Team drive in CompCare VW PoloCup for next season.
The series is open to youngsters from the age of 14 to 16 who have got karting experience.
The Cellucity Modified Saloons made up of five classes as well as the Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge cars will have two sprint races, each comprising of 10 laps, before heading off into the night for the Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance Race.
There will be a 20-lap mini-endurance race for the CBR 150/250 motorcycles scheduled to start at about 2.35pm.
During the lunch break their will be a memorial parade around the circuit in memory of the legendary Celso Scribante, who sadly passed away on October 11, and it is an opportunity for everyone to pay their final respects to an absolute gentleman and legend in South African motorsport who will certainly be missed.
Tickets will be available at the gates and they open to the public at 6.30am with qualifying starting at 7.30am and the first race of the day set to start at 10am and the last race of the day ending at 9pm.
Upcoming motorsport events:
November 18: Karting round 7 of regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale & V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
December 2: MSA Timed Drags Round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 8: Friday night drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 9: Karting at Celso Scribante Race Circuit; Border 100 main circuit racing in East London.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby