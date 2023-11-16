“We are proud to have facilitated the licensing of this film to enable a whole new audience of Netflix viewers to gain access to the special story of the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team,” York said.
“They have been trailblazers on the women’s football scene, and sharing their story offers the potential to inspire so many more female athletes around the world.”
Sundowns Ladies won the first edition of the Women's Champions League in Egypt in 2021, beating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies in the final in Cairo.
Downs' women's team lost in the final last year to AS FAR of Morocco (4-0) in Rabat, Morocco.
On Wednesday they reached their third Champions League final in succession with a revenge win against AS FAR (1-0) at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.
They meet another Moroccan side, Sporting Casablanca, in the final at the same venue on Sunday (10pm SA time).
Netflix to feature doccie on Sundowns Ladies, ‘Banyana ba Style’
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/X
Netflix will air a documentary on the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and their quest to win the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League in 2021, the club has said.
The documentary is titled Banyana ba Style, Sundowns Ladies' nickname.
“A Mamelodi Sundowns documentary, ‘Banyana ba Style [The Ladies With Style]’, will be featured on Netflix from November 22,” Sundowns said in a statement.
“The documentary follows the Mamelodi Sundowns women’s team as they fight to become the first queens of the Caf Women’s Champions League in 2021, while shining a spotlight on the battle for gender equality, the vulnerabilities of life’s challenges and family responsibilities and heartfelt human connections.
“This story of grit and perseverance follows the team’s incredible journey through the eyes of several [team members], including coach Jerry Tshabalala and Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe. The film was a personal project of Motsepe.”
Tlhopie Motsepe said the film was made partly to highlight the challenges faced by women footballers and athletes.
“We embarked on this journey for two reasons: the first was to promote women’s football and inspire future generations of female footballers in Africa. The second was to use the power of storytelling to touch on the challenges female soccer players face and encourage new sponsors to come into the market and galvanise the women's game.
Mamelodi Sundowns held a special viewing party for the players and their parents of Banyana ba Style documentary.
“Credit must go to our women’s team players for their spirit and amazing personalities, and Fell and Co for producing the film; and of course, to Netflix and Roc Nation Sports International for sharing this unique African sports story with the world.”
Sundowns said: The “Banyana ba Style film also follows shortly after the launch of a football-themed feature film on November 17, The Queenstown Kings, which features the Mamelodi Sundowns men’s team.”
Lori York, executive vice-president for television and film at Roc Nation, the international agency that has a consulting partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns and that facilitated the licensing of the documentary to Netflix, said the film can inspire female athletes.
Netlix's The Queenstown Kings, official trailer.
“We are proud to have facilitated the licensing of this film to enable a whole new audience of Netflix viewers to gain access to the special story of the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team,” York said.
“They have been trailblazers on the women’s football scene, and sharing their story offers the potential to inspire so many more female athletes around the world.”
Sundowns Ladies won the first edition of the Women's Champions League in Egypt in 2021, beating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies in the final in Cairo.
Downs' women's team lost in the final last year to AS FAR of Morocco (4-0) in Rabat, Morocco.
On Wednesday they reached their third Champions League final in succession with a revenge win against AS FAR (1-0) at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.
They meet another Moroccan side, Sporting Casablanca, in the final at the same venue on Sunday (10pm SA time).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer