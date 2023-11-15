Help The Herald Cycle Tour move miles for charity

The Moving Miles for Charity initiative is an exciting new addition to The Herald Cycle Tour’s CSI sphere in giving back to those in need.
“We’d like to encourage as many riders to participate in the charity leg of the event. Not only does this benefit the charities, but it also enhances the sense of community camaraderie and upliftment, which are two integral pillars of The Herald Cycle Tour event.
“A charity entry includes 1) participation in any one of the Mountain bike or Road race events, 2) a dedicated charity start group for 106km riders at the start line 3) and a branded Velotex Cycle Tour Charity jersey.
“All funds raised by the individual riders will be donated to our three official Cycle Tour charities,” The Herald Marketing Manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.
The Charity Rider with the highest donations will win a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle valued at R9,000.
Donations can be generated from the rider’s friends, family, colleagues or even via corporate sponsorship. A unique donation link will be provided by The Herald to each charity rider for fundraising to take place, Ulay-Walters said.
Uthando Cycle Youth Academy Co-founder Luthando Fatyi said the 2024 Cycle Tour donations will assist the development cycling programme to take riders to cycling events in the country.
Reach for a Dream Foundation Regional Manager: Eastern Cape Lwanele Mpeta appreciated the long-standing relationship between the foundation and the Cycle Tour.
Mpeta said the Charity Rider category was a great way for cyclist to combine their passion for cycling, with social responsibility.
“It's a direct and tangible way to make a difference in the lives of dreamers, helping them experience moments of happiness and regain a part of their childhood that may be lost due to illness. Some riders may have a personal connection to us, such as knowing a child who has faced a life-threatening illness or being inspired by stories of dream fulfilment. This personal connection can be a powerful motivator to support us,” said Mpeta.
Smile Foundation Eastern Cape Hospital Co-ordinator Tanya Jackson said the foundation was extremely grateful to be one of the charities to receive support from The Cycle Tour. She welcomed the Charity Rider initiative as a commendable and innovative approach to fundraising for local causes.
In addition to the Charity Rider Category, entrants can again support the Helmet Heroes initiative, where participants can donate when entering online or drop off preloved helmets at registration to encourage safe cycling in the region. Helmet donations will be distributed to local cyclists, as well as to the development riders of Uthando Youth Cycle Academy.
To ride and raise funds for charity, enter online at www.heraldcycletour.co.za Select the Charity Rider entry option at R1800 per entry. Online registration for charity entries close at midday on Sunday, 31 December 2023. For more information, contact cycletour@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Help The Herald Cycle Tour move miles for charity
Doing good while doing what you love, sounds like a win-win combination for participants who are thinking of entering The Herald Cycle Tour 2024.
A personalised charity ‘drive’ this year forms part of The Herald Cycle Tour, where cyclists can enter the Charity Rider category to support The Herald’s three official beneficiaries: uThando Youth Cycle Academy, Smile Foundation and Reach for a Dream.
The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, consists of the popular mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 11, and the highly contested road races at Pollok Beach on February 17 and 18.
The Moving Miles for Charity initiative is an exciting new addition to The Herald Cycle Tour’s CSI sphere in giving back to those in need.
“We’d like to encourage as many riders to participate in the charity leg of the event. Not only does this benefit the charities, but it also enhances the sense of community camaraderie and upliftment, which are two integral pillars of The Herald Cycle Tour event.
“A charity entry includes 1) participation in any one of the Mountain bike or Road race events, 2) a dedicated charity start group for 106km riders at the start line 3) and a branded Velotex Cycle Tour Charity jersey.
“All funds raised by the individual riders will be donated to our three official Cycle Tour charities,” The Herald Marketing Manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.
The Charity Rider with the highest donations will win a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle valued at R9,000.
Donations can be generated from the rider’s friends, family, colleagues or even via corporate sponsorship. A unique donation link will be provided by The Herald to each charity rider for fundraising to take place, Ulay-Walters said.
Uthando Cycle Youth Academy Co-founder Luthando Fatyi said the 2024 Cycle Tour donations will assist the development cycling programme to take riders to cycling events in the country.
Reach for a Dream Foundation Regional Manager: Eastern Cape Lwanele Mpeta appreciated the long-standing relationship between the foundation and the Cycle Tour.
Mpeta said the Charity Rider category was a great way for cyclist to combine their passion for cycling, with social responsibility.
“It's a direct and tangible way to make a difference in the lives of dreamers, helping them experience moments of happiness and regain a part of their childhood that may be lost due to illness. Some riders may have a personal connection to us, such as knowing a child who has faced a life-threatening illness or being inspired by stories of dream fulfilment. This personal connection can be a powerful motivator to support us,” said Mpeta.
Smile Foundation Eastern Cape Hospital Co-ordinator Tanya Jackson said the foundation was extremely grateful to be one of the charities to receive support from The Cycle Tour. She welcomed the Charity Rider initiative as a commendable and innovative approach to fundraising for local causes.
In addition to the Charity Rider Category, entrants can again support the Helmet Heroes initiative, where participants can donate when entering online or drop off preloved helmets at registration to encourage safe cycling in the region. Helmet donations will be distributed to local cyclists, as well as to the development riders of Uthando Youth Cycle Academy.
To ride and raise funds for charity, enter online at www.heraldcycletour.co.za Select the Charity Rider entry option at R1800 per entry. Online registration for charity entries close at midday on Sunday, 31 December 2023. For more information, contact cycletour@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Cricket