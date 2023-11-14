Van Rooyens end rally season on a high

The final round of the 2023 Algoa Rally Club Championship took place in the Longmore Forest on Saturday with four quick dirt stages making up the Ocean Truck Sales/Sport Car Club rally.
Neels Vosloo and navigator Rikus Fourie in their Herotel and Hella-backed VW Polo ended their somewhat disastrous season with a strong showing to take overall line honours from Gordon Nolan and Jason Schreiber in the All Out Racing VW Polo in second.
Husband and wife team Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova-backed VW Polo finished third.
Nolan and Schreiber proved to be the surprise package, making their intentions known early on by taking the first stage win by 0.2 of a second from Vosloo and Fourie.
Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in their Stu Davidson & Sons-sponsored Toyota Etios had an overheating problem and could not start the first stage, but rectified the problem to take the third and fourth stage wins, with Vosloo and Fourie winning stage two.
The rally ended in disaster for Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson when the back left brake hub on their classic Border Towing Datsun 510 Coupe shattered, leading to them overshooting a corner and ending up buried deep in the bushes off the circuit.
A broken CV joint on their VW Polo during the opening stage of the rally put paid to Johan and Juane Viljoen’s chance of taking third place overall in the championship standings, yet they managed to replace it after being towed back to the service park and put in another strong showing.
Going into the rally, the Van Rooyens had already done enough to ensure that the 2023 Championship title was theirs so it was up to Deon Kretzmann to bring his Triple L Plant hire Toyota Etios home is one piece.
He did just that to cap off an impressive season with his daughter, Demi, reading the notes alongside him.
Third place in the drivers championship went to Riekus Schmidt in Marco Griesel’s giant-killing VW Polo 1400.
The overall standings in the 2023 Algoa Rally Club Championship are as follows:
Class Arc 5 – drivers navigators
1st Ulrich Roberts, Francois Anker
2nd Devilliers Wessels, Marco Griesel
3rd Riekus Schmidt, Wesley Schultz
Class Arc 4 – drivers navigators
1st Juan van Rooyen, Tarryn van Rooyen
2nd Deon Kretzmann, Tegan Taljaard
3rd Jeandre Marais, Jason Schreiber
Class Arc 3 – drivers navigators
1st Oliver de Man, James Johnson
2nd Jody van Zummeren, JP Smit
3rd Johan Viljoen, Juane Viljoen
Class Arc 1 – drivers navigators
1st Francois Loubscher, Mark Irvine
2nd Nick Davidson, Ashley Bezuidenhout
Clubman class – drivers navigators
1st Eddie Banks, Wesley Schultz
2nd Ulrich Roberts, JP Smit
3rd Herman Bernhardt, Mark Irvine
Overall Championship – drivers navigators
1st Juan van Rooyen, Tarryn van Rooyen
2nd Deon Kretzmann, Tegan Taljaard
3rd Riekus Schmidt, Ingrid Jeacocks
HeraldLIVE
Van Rooyens end rally season on a high
With couple already crowned champions, Vosloo and Fourie win final round of year
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The final round of the 2023 Algoa Rally Club Championship took place in the Longmore Forest on Saturday with four quick dirt stages making up the Ocean Truck Sales/Sport Car Club rally.
Neels Vosloo and navigator Rikus Fourie in their Herotel and Hella-backed VW Polo ended their somewhat disastrous season with a strong showing to take overall line honours from Gordon Nolan and Jason Schreiber in the All Out Racing VW Polo in second.
Husband and wife team Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova-backed VW Polo finished third.
Nolan and Schreiber proved to be the surprise package, making their intentions known early on by taking the first stage win by 0.2 of a second from Vosloo and Fourie.
Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in their Stu Davidson & Sons-sponsored Toyota Etios had an overheating problem and could not start the first stage, but rectified the problem to take the third and fourth stage wins, with Vosloo and Fourie winning stage two.
The rally ended in disaster for Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson when the back left brake hub on their classic Border Towing Datsun 510 Coupe shattered, leading to them overshooting a corner and ending up buried deep in the bushes off the circuit.
A broken CV joint on their VW Polo during the opening stage of the rally put paid to Johan and Juane Viljoen’s chance of taking third place overall in the championship standings, yet they managed to replace it after being towed back to the service park and put in another strong showing.
Going into the rally, the Van Rooyens had already done enough to ensure that the 2023 Championship title was theirs so it was up to Deon Kretzmann to bring his Triple L Plant hire Toyota Etios home is one piece.
He did just that to cap off an impressive season with his daughter, Demi, reading the notes alongside him.
Third place in the drivers championship went to Riekus Schmidt in Marco Griesel’s giant-killing VW Polo 1400.
The overall standings in the 2023 Algoa Rally Club Championship are as follows:
Class Arc 5 – drivers navigators
1st Ulrich Roberts, Francois Anker
2nd Devilliers Wessels, Marco Griesel
3rd Riekus Schmidt, Wesley Schultz
Class Arc 4 – drivers navigators
1st Juan van Rooyen, Tarryn van Rooyen
2nd Deon Kretzmann, Tegan Taljaard
3rd Jeandre Marais, Jason Schreiber
Class Arc 3 – drivers navigators
1st Oliver de Man, James Johnson
2nd Jody van Zummeren, JP Smit
3rd Johan Viljoen, Juane Viljoen
Class Arc 1 – drivers navigators
1st Francois Loubscher, Mark Irvine
2nd Nick Davidson, Ashley Bezuidenhout
Clubman class – drivers navigators
1st Eddie Banks, Wesley Schultz
2nd Ulrich Roberts, JP Smit
3rd Herman Bernhardt, Mark Irvine
Overall Championship – drivers navigators
1st Juan van Rooyen, Tarryn van Rooyen
2nd Deon Kretzmann, Tegan Taljaard
3rd Riekus Schmidt, Ingrid Jeacocks
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket