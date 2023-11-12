US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal

The US Grand Prix results were confirmed after Formula One stewards on Thursday rejected an attempt by the Haas team to have them reviewed weeks after the event.
In a lengthy statement, the stewards ruled Haas had presented no significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to them at the time of the October 22 race in Austin, Texas.
They also stated, however, that their inability to properly enforce track limits violations for all competitors at turn six of the Circuit of the Americas was “completely unsatisfactory” and a solution needed to be found before the start of next season.
“Whether the problem is properly addressed by better technology solutions, track modifications, a combination thereof or a different regulation and enforcement standard, the stewards leave it to those better positioned to make such assessments,” they said.
The decision was reached after a virtual hearing that started on Wednesday and was deferred to Thursday.
Haas, last in the championship, sought the review during last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix because they believed some rivals exceeded track limits without sanction.
Representatives of the governing FIA, Aston Martin, Williams and reigning champions Red Bull were summoned to the virtual hearing.
McLaren and Ferrari also attended as concerned parties.
Haas submitted on-board video footage of four cars leaving the track on several occasions at turn six — Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The US-owned team argued the track limit infringements were “neither noted, nor investigated nor penalised by the stewards as reflected in the final classification”.
Representatives of Aston Martin, Red Bull and Williams argued there were no new elements since the on-board cameras of all cars were available to teams during the race and no secondary evidence, such as CCTV, was presented.
The stewards found the on-board camera footage of Albon’s Williams and following cars was significant but not new, previously unavailable or relevant.
The footage of the other three cars failed to meet any of the requirements.
Albon ended ninth in Austin with Sargeant 10th. Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th. — Reuters
US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal
Image: CELEL GUNES/ANADOLU VIA GETTY IMAGES
The US Grand Prix results were confirmed after Formula One stewards on Thursday rejected an attempt by the Haas team to have them reviewed weeks after the event.
In a lengthy statement, the stewards ruled Haas had presented no significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to them at the time of the October 22 race in Austin, Texas.
They also stated, however, that their inability to properly enforce track limits violations for all competitors at turn six of the Circuit of the Americas was “completely unsatisfactory” and a solution needed to be found before the start of next season.
“Whether the problem is properly addressed by better technology solutions, track modifications, a combination thereof or a different regulation and enforcement standard, the stewards leave it to those better positioned to make such assessments,” they said.
The decision was reached after a virtual hearing that started on Wednesday and was deferred to Thursday.
Haas, last in the championship, sought the review during last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix because they believed some rivals exceeded track limits without sanction.
Representatives of the governing FIA, Aston Martin, Williams and reigning champions Red Bull were summoned to the virtual hearing.
McLaren and Ferrari also attended as concerned parties.
Haas submitted on-board video footage of four cars leaving the track on several occasions at turn six — Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The US-owned team argued the track limit infringements were “neither noted, nor investigated nor penalised by the stewards as reflected in the final classification”.
Representatives of Aston Martin, Red Bull and Williams argued there were no new elements since the on-board cameras of all cars were available to teams during the race and no secondary evidence, such as CCTV, was presented.
The stewards found the on-board camera footage of Albon’s Williams and following cars was significant but not new, previously unavailable or relevant.
The footage of the other three cars failed to meet any of the requirements.
Albon ended ninth in Austin with Sargeant 10th. Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport