×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung inducted into the SA Hall of Fame

By SPORTS REPORTER - 12 November 2023
Dr Kaizer Motaung has been inducted into the South African Hall of Fame
MADE HIS MARK:: Dr Kaizer Motaung has been inducted into the South African Hall of Fame
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs supremo Dr Kaizer Motaung was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame during a glittering ceremony at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Thursday night. 

The event was attended by guests from spheres of sports, entertainment and government convened to honour Motaung, who has made a huge impact on football and sports in general in South Africa. 

Motaung has taken his rightful place among the nation’s highest echelons of honour. 

“The visionary founder and chair of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, Dr Motaung, has not only sculpted the present and future of football but has also left an indelible legacy that will inspire generations to come,” said chair of the South African Hall of Fame Johnny Burger. 

In a moving homage to Motaung's extensive career, the South African Hall of Fame reiterated its commendation for his dual role as a world-class footballer and pioneering administrator and businessman. 

Previous inductees include the nation’s heroes former President Nelson Mandela, golf legend Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup winning teams, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the 1995 African Nations Cup-winning Bafana Bafana team. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest