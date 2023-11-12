Kaizer Chiefs supremo Dr Kaizer Motaung was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame during a glittering ceremony at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The event was attended by guests from spheres of sports, entertainment and government convened to honour Motaung, who has made a huge impact on football and sports in general in South Africa.
Motaung has taken his rightful place among the nation’s highest echelons of honour.
“The visionary founder and chair of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, Dr Motaung, has not only sculpted the present and future of football but has also left an indelible legacy that will inspire generations to come,” said chair of the South African Hall of Fame Johnny Burger.
Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung inducted into the SA Hall of Fame
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
In a moving homage to Motaung's extensive career, the South African Hall of Fame reiterated its commendation for his dual role as a world-class footballer and pioneering administrator and businessman.
Previous inductees include the nation’s heroes former President Nelson Mandela, golf legend Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup winning teams, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the 1995 African Nations Cup-winning Bafana Bafana team.
