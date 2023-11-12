Chiefs consider themselves favourites for Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has accepted the favourites tag in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (starting at 3.30pm), aiming to preserve their 100% record in the past five league meetings with Bucs.
“That we are playing at FNB Stadium, we should have the tag of being the favourites.
“It’s Chiefs’ home game and there’s no better place to play it than the calabash [the FNB Stadium].
“Automatically we are favourites.
“It’d be a different thing if we were playing Pirates at Orlando Stadium,” Johnson said on Thursday.
“It’s about us going out there and maintaining the stats, which are five games on the trot.
“It’s also about going out there and playing in front of 60,000 or 80,000 people, and hopefully 60,000 are Chiefs supporters.”
Acknowledging that the club and its fans haven’t always seen eye to eye, the interim coach urged the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind them.
“Yes, we’ve had disagreements [with their fans] in the past where we’ve had to play behind closed doors, but we want them to come out on Saturday and push us positively,” Johnson said.
Johnson is also hell-bent on beating their traditional foes, Pirates, to honour the club’s founder and chair Kaizer Motaung after he was inducted into the SA Soccer Hall of Fame yesterday.
According to Johnson, the Amakhosi chair is in the same mould as national presidents, crediting him for building the club’s village in Naturena.
“We also look to honour a man that I think should walk with presidents.
“When you talk about Kaizer, we talk about a man in the PSL, with all respect to others, who has facilities such as the village, which he’s built all from scratch.
“So, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for the people in this country who are following the team that he’s built from nowhere,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has highlighted the changes Johnson is already making at Amakhosi.
Johnson registered his first victory when he led Chiefs to a 3-2 hard-fought victory against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, a match Riveiro watched with keen interest.
It was Johnson’s second match n charge after he replaced Molefi Ntseki with his first game ending in a defeat to Golden Arrows.
One of the improvements Riveiro is seeing under Johnson is the style of play he is implementing.
“You can see in the recent games there are certain things that are new, especially in the build-up,” Riveiro said.
“Also, players such as [Keagan] Dolly coming back, he plays an important role in the way that they want to play.
“The new signing also, [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa, there is a new element.
“But still, it is early to get a lot of conclusions about what the coach or technical team is looking for with the team.
“They need time to develop their ideas.”
The Spaniard, however, doesn’t feel that Amakhosi, who are still trying to find their feet under Johnson, will give his team an advantage.
“Is that an advantage for us? No, maybe when we manage to get the results,” he said.
“It is more of what is happening on the field between 22 players fighting and trying to impose themselves in duels, than the influence of the coach, in this case.
“This game is usually a different approach and pressure and the one who is able to manage those different elements that are going to be part of the game, probably is going to be the one who is going to manage to dictate the tempo and the type of a game we are going to play.”
Pirates will have striker Zakhele Lepasa back after he missed their 1-0 win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday due to suspension. — TimesLIVE
Chiefs consider themselves favourites for Soweto derby
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
