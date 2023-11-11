×

Chippa go into crucial clash without technical director

11 November 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will be without the club’s technical director, Vusimuzi Vilakazi, when they play Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership soccer match on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, starting at 8pm.

The Gqeberha-based side announced Vilakazi’s departure late on Thursday...

