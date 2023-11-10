Rally finale moves to Longmore Forest

After weeks of persistent rain in the East London area, the race organisers and the Algoa Rally Club committee were unfortunately left with no alternative but to seek an alternate venue for the last round of the championship this weekend.
The Ocean Truck Sales/Sports Car Club Rally was scheduled to be a two-day event comprising two rounds of the championship with a night rally on Friday night and a day rally on Saturday on the dirt roads in the East Coast Resorts area.
The recent persistent rains meant that the necessary road scraping of about 130km of roads would not be able to be completed in time for the event so the decision was taken to move the rally and it will now comprise a four-stage, one-day event in the Longmore Forest in the Thornhill area on Saturday.
With the event being changed from a two-round to a single-round, it has certainly played into the hands of current club championship leaders, the husband and wife pairing of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova-backed VW Polo, who now enjoy an unassailable lead in the title hunt.
Their dominant consistency throughout the season means that for the first time in about 12 years the championship will not go down to the wire with the winners only being decided at the last round of the season.
In the overall drivers’ championship Deon Kretzmann (Triple L Plant Hire Toyota Etios) needs to hold it together and just finish the event to secure a second-place finish behind van Rooyen.
Unfortunately, with this event falling in the middle of end-of-year exams, it means Ulrich Roberts and Devilliers Wessels, who are currently third and fourth in the championship standings in the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School cars, will be missing out of the action this weekend.
Third place in the championship is wide open and it will be an interesting tussle between Riekus Schmidt (VW Polo), Oliver de Man (Ocean Truck Sales Toyota Corolla), Jody van Zummeren (Border Towing Datsun 510 Coupe) and Jeandre Marais (Syrabix Toyota Conquest) as to who will be standing on the podium at the end of Saturday's high-paced action.
Eighteen cars will line up for the start with national competitors Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie (Hella / Herotel VW Polo) hoping to end the season on a high after struggling up until the last event at Paardepoort where they came good and ended on the top step of the podium.
Fellow national competitors and three-time club Champions Nick Davidson and navigator Ashley Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson and Sons Toyota S2000) have also endured a dismal season until now and must surely be on top of their reliability issues that have plagued them of late.
Fresh from his heroics on the dirt oval track at Victory Raceway last Saturday, the crowd-pleasing Eddie Banks and Marius Rautenbach are back in the slipping-and-sliding Toyota-powered 1Time Scrap Metal BMW E36.
The first of the four stages is scheduled to start at 10am so spectators need to get to the spectator points timeously.
To get to the event, take the N2 towards Humansdorp, then take the off-ramp to Loerie just past Thornhill.
Turn right towards Loerie then immediately right onto the signposted gravel road that leads into the forest, and proceed on this road until you get to the service park on your left where there will be food trucks and refreshments available.
Upcoming events
November 11: Rally, the final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest / Gamtoos area; Regional Main Circuit racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit; Spinning at Aldo Scribante skid pan
November 18: Karting round seven of the regional championship at Algoa Kart ClubMotocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale and V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante RacewayDirt Oval at PEOTR, Hot Rod Challenge.
For full details on all events follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Rally finale moves to Longmore Forest
Last round of championship now a four-stage, one-day event in Thornhill area
Image: Darryl Kukard
After weeks of persistent rain in the East London area, the race organisers and the Algoa Rally Club committee were unfortunately left with no alternative but to seek an alternate venue for the last round of the championship this weekend.
The Ocean Truck Sales/Sports Car Club Rally was scheduled to be a two-day event comprising two rounds of the championship with a night rally on Friday night and a day rally on Saturday on the dirt roads in the East Coast Resorts area.
The recent persistent rains meant that the necessary road scraping of about 130km of roads would not be able to be completed in time for the event so the decision was taken to move the rally and it will now comprise a four-stage, one-day event in the Longmore Forest in the Thornhill area on Saturday.
With the event being changed from a two-round to a single-round, it has certainly played into the hands of current club championship leaders, the husband and wife pairing of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova-backed VW Polo, who now enjoy an unassailable lead in the title hunt.
Their dominant consistency throughout the season means that for the first time in about 12 years the championship will not go down to the wire with the winners only being decided at the last round of the season.
In the overall drivers’ championship Deon Kretzmann (Triple L Plant Hire Toyota Etios) needs to hold it together and just finish the event to secure a second-place finish behind van Rooyen.
Unfortunately, with this event falling in the middle of end-of-year exams, it means Ulrich Roberts and Devilliers Wessels, who are currently third and fourth in the championship standings in the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School cars, will be missing out of the action this weekend.
Third place in the championship is wide open and it will be an interesting tussle between Riekus Schmidt (VW Polo), Oliver de Man (Ocean Truck Sales Toyota Corolla), Jody van Zummeren (Border Towing Datsun 510 Coupe) and Jeandre Marais (Syrabix Toyota Conquest) as to who will be standing on the podium at the end of Saturday's high-paced action.
Eighteen cars will line up for the start with national competitors Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie (Hella / Herotel VW Polo) hoping to end the season on a high after struggling up until the last event at Paardepoort where they came good and ended on the top step of the podium.
Fellow national competitors and three-time club Champions Nick Davidson and navigator Ashley Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson and Sons Toyota S2000) have also endured a dismal season until now and must surely be on top of their reliability issues that have plagued them of late.
Fresh from his heroics on the dirt oval track at Victory Raceway last Saturday, the crowd-pleasing Eddie Banks and Marius Rautenbach are back in the slipping-and-sliding Toyota-powered 1Time Scrap Metal BMW E36.
The first of the four stages is scheduled to start at 10am so spectators need to get to the spectator points timeously.
To get to the event, take the N2 towards Humansdorp, then take the off-ramp to Loerie just past Thornhill.
Turn right towards Loerie then immediately right onto the signposted gravel road that leads into the forest, and proceed on this road until you get to the service park on your left where there will be food trucks and refreshments available.
Upcoming events
November 11: Rally, the final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest / Gamtoos area; Regional Main Circuit racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit; Spinning at Aldo Scribante skid pan
November 18: Karting round seven of the regional championship at Algoa Kart ClubMotocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale and V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante RacewayDirt Oval at PEOTR, Hot Rod Challenge.
For full details on all events follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Cricket