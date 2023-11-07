Tennis programme aimed at fun, learning gets off ground

Keeping the children of the northern areas active through the reintroduction of tennis is the main objective of the Primary Schools Legacy Tennis Project, Clifton Swartz said at the recent launch.
The programme, which is the brainchild of Swartz, was launched at De Vos Malan Primary School on Friday in conjunction with the SA Tennis Development Foundation and Catiza Tennis Academy.
The programme was started to honour former northern areas tennis greats such as John Booysen, Chrissie Pillay and Ronnie Matroos.
Its aim is to introduce primary school pupils to the sport, with four schools forming part of the first tennis hub.
They include Abraham Levy, Adolf Schauder, De Vos Malan and Frank Joubert primary schools.
At the launch, each school received nets, tennis racquets and balls, all of which are specifically for use in modified tennis, a version of the game which makes use of smaller nets and racquets, as well as softer tennis balls, and is tailored for younger children.
The aim of the project, Swartz said, was to rebuild, restore and revive tennis in the township and rural communities, while establishing social cohesion among the participants.
“We have a dream to introduce modified tennis into all the primary schools across the northern areas,” he said.
“Our NPC, together with the high performance training academy, will allow identified youngsters to move to the academy, where they can then further hone their skills and possibly develop a career in the sport later on in life.”
He said the project would be rolled out over a four-year timeline, with the first hub launched as a way to pique the interest of donors and other sponsors to come on board to make the project financially viable.
The initial plan was to roll the project out at a dozen schools over the next three years, with the addition of more schools being determined by the available funds in any given cycle.
“Once it has been fully introduced, we hope to have all 42 schools integrated into an inter-schools league, with additional tournaments by the end of the fourth year,” Swartz said.
“Another aim of this project will be to incorporate teachers and some parents in training, whereby I will be teaching them the skills needed to conduct intra- and interschool activities, like playing matches and training sessions.
“They will also be tasked with choosing their best players who will represent their school in the inter-schools league where they will compete against each other while having fun.”
Another aspect important to the long-term success of the programme was to ensure continued involvement from parents.
“It is vitally important for the parents to be involved and I cannot emphasise that point enough.
“We are not asking parents to go out and spend large amounts of money, but rather just be there to support their children.
“For children, the support of their parents is vital in building self-confidence and makes them realise how sport can be a catalyst for change in society.”
HeraldLIVE
Tennis programme aimed at fun, learning gets off ground
Primary schools project seeks to rebuild the sport in northern areas
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
