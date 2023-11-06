Banks the ultimate showman at Victory Raceway

Eddie Banks proved yet again that no matter what vehicle he gets behind the wheel of, he will always entertain appreciative crowds with his fearless driving style.
The man with a big smile has a huge following across karting, rallying, modified saloon racing and dirt oval racing, where he has competed in the heavy metal class in a rear-wheel drive BMW E36 of late.
Saturday night at Victory Raceway saw him in a front-wheel drive Golf in the competitive 1660 Modifieds class, putting on a masterful display of race craft.
Starting at the back of the 15-car grid in all three heats, he managed a third, fourth and first place, putting him in pole position for the final, where he dominated proceedings to the delight of the crowd and clinched the overall win.
Banks lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17, yet he has never let it hold him back.
The Regional Championship was wrapped up with some great performances across all classes, with the closest fight between Pieta Victor and young HJ Eksteen in the V8 American Saloon class, where Eksteen held a seven-point lead.
From the moment the lights went green to start the first heat, the crowd could see Victor had stepped up a gear, comfortably winning the first and second heats and coming second in the third.
The final saw him starting on the front row where he put in another commanding performance to take a lights-to-flag victory on his home circuit, with Theuns Eksteen taking second and Juan Roesstorff third.
This win saw Victor clinching the Regional American Saloon Championship, with HJ Eksteen in second and Vincent Venter in third.
In the heavy metal class, Reon Mostert worked hard for the win as he was chased down by Elton Gillmer and Neville Ellard in their front-wheel drive VR6 Golfs and Pierre van der Berg in his BMW.
However, Mostert managed to hold on for the overall win from Gillmer, in second, and Van der Berg, in third, while also winning the Driver of the Day award.
Ruzanne Jansen was fourth overall on the night and with yet another consistent performance, she finished on top of the Heavy Metal Regional Championship that had 29 cars take part across five rounds.
Carel van Huysteen was the runner-up, with Elton Gilmer rounding off the podium.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Daniel Renison blasted his way to the win in the first heat from Neels Vermaak in second.
However, as the night wore on, Renison was plagued by a misfire in his engine that hampered his performance, allowing Vermaak to take the overall win, followed by Renison in second and East London’s Marius Britz in third.
Vermaak’s win was enough for him to clinch the Regional 2.1 Modified Championship, with Renison in second and young Rimon Landman in third.
In the Hot Rod class, Johan Schoeman went into the final round with one hand on the regional title and would have sweated a bit after winning the opening heat and then breaking a ball joint in the second heat, forcing him to retire the car from the race.
Kelly Dowling took the second heat and inched closer to snatching the title, but great teamwork saw Schoeman’s car repaired and ready for the third heat, where he triumphed, and then repeated that performance in the final.
The win secured the championship for Schoeman by five points from Dowling in second and Emile Bothma in third.
In the 24-car 1660 Regional Championship, it was Tiaan Oliphant who walked away with a 49-point win over Wesley Slabbert in second and Pieter le Roux in third.
The Pink Rod class for women does not form part of the regional championship but that did not deter them from putting on a great show.
The fierce battle up front between young Nadia Rautenbach and Bianca Westraadt continued unabated and had the crowd on their feet as the two went around the circuit side by side.
Bianca Nel unfortunately did not finish the first heat after her car broke down, but came back strongly to win the second heat, with Westraadt in second, Annuschke Landman in third, and Rautenbach fourth.
Rautenbach came good in the final, getting a great start and then muscling her way past Westraadt to take the win from Nel in second, with Westraadt in third.
The final results are calculated on points in the club class so the overall win went the way of Westraadt, followed by Rautenbach, with Landman in third.
