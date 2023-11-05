×

Sport

Mphakathi first SA man to win Soweto Marathon in 12 years, Van Zyl wins women's race

05 November 2023
Sithembiso Dindi
Sports Reporter
Irvette van Zyl during the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Irvette van Zyl during the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

South African road runner Ntsindiso Mphakathi has become the first local man to win the Soweto Marathon in 12 years as Irvette van Zyl took top honours in the women’s 42.2km for the fourth time.   

The marathon took place on Sunday in the famous township and Mphakathi put on a brave performance to end the dominance by foreign athletes in the men’s race.   

Mphakathi won the 2023 edition of the race with an unofficial time of 2:19:13. At the halfway mark, Mphakathi was in position six and put in a hard shift the final 21.1km

However, he missed out on the 2:16:28 men’s record that has stood since 2012.    

South African men have not been able to win the marathon since 2011 when Michael Mazibuko was first at the finish line, ending a dominance by foreigners.   

After that, runners from outside South Africa's borders have been calling the shots in the marathon.   

In the women’s race, Van Zyl who is currently in the form of her life won the race in an unofficial time of 2:34:16.   

Before the race, the 36-year-old, who holds the record in the women’s race, had predicted it might be broken this year, but it wasn’t to be.   

Van Zyl, who was running the race for the first time since 2019, clocked 2:33:43 in 2018 to set the standing record. 

