Regional Dirt Oval finale at Victory Raceway

With the recent rains continuing to disrupt Dirt Oval racing circles, Saturday night’s event at Victory Raceway will be the fifth and final round of the inaugural regional championship.
It will also be the ninth and final round of the Victory Club Championship.
Last Friday round five at PE Oval Track Raceway racing was cancelled before all of the classes could complete their first heats, without any points being scored towards the championship.
The following classes will be competing in both the regional and club championship: V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds and club classes being Pink Rods for women and the Junior Hot Rod class.
Returning to the V8 American Saloon Class is Joshua Sletcher, who will be behind the wheel of Dawid Joubert’s new car.
No doubt he will be in the thick of the action, though not in the running for overall honours in a class that sees HJ Eksteen from Joubertina holding a seven-point lead over Pieta Victor.
In the heavy metal class, Ruzanne Jansen has a comfortable lead (262 points) over Carel van Huysteen (229) and Komani’s Charlie van Gent (216).
Elton Gillmer will take on the rear-wheel drive cars with his front-wheel drive VW Golf VR6 and he is sure to improve on his championship standing that sees him in sixth place.
The 2.1 Modified class is led by Neels Vermaak (320), followed by Daniel Renison (294) and Rimon Landman (228).
Branden McPherson is ninth in the championship, but if he can continue his recent good run of form he should be able to move up the rankings.
The very competitive Hot Rod class is led by Johan Schoeman (299) with Kelly Dowling on 284 and Emile Bothma on 226.
Accomplished rally driver Deon Kretzmann will be competing in the Hot Rod class for the first time and his progress will be followed with interest.
In the 1660 Modified class Tiaan Oliphant already has one hand on the trophy, enjoying a big lead with 315 points over Wesley Slabbert (245) and Marthinus Muller (196).
Crowd favourite Eddie Banks will join the action in the 1660 class and should be a force to be reckoned with after a dominant opening heat win in last weekend’s short-lived event at PEOTR. He is just as much at home in a front wheel drive VW Golf as he is in a rear wheel drive BMW E36.
Nadia Rautenbach has had some terrible luck in the Pink Rod class and she will no doubt have her elbows out as she takes on the likes of Annuschke Landman, Lisa Vosloo and Bianca Westraadt.
The race organisers were hoping to get more junior hot rods to enter as many of them had opted to sit this event out as they prepare for the Rose Bowl in Bloemfontein next weekend.
Gates open at 1pm and racing will start at 6pm.
November events
November 4: Dirt Oval at Victory Raceway — club championship; Kart Racing at Border Motorsport Club in EL; MSA Timed Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante
November 11: Rally, final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest, Gamtoos area; Regional Main Circuit racing at EL Grand Prix Circuit; Spinning at Aldo Scribante skid pan
November 18: Karting round 7 of regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale & V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval at PEOTR — Hot Rod Challenge
For full details follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Regional Dirt Oval finale at Victory Raceway
Top drivers chasing the honours in range of classes
Image: PETER HENNING
With the recent rains continuing to disrupt Dirt Oval racing circles, Saturday night’s event at Victory Raceway will be the fifth and final round of the inaugural regional championship.
It will also be the ninth and final round of the Victory Club Championship.
Last Friday round five at PE Oval Track Raceway racing was cancelled before all of the classes could complete their first heats, without any points being scored towards the championship.
The following classes will be competing in both the regional and club championship: V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds and club classes being Pink Rods for women and the Junior Hot Rod class.
Returning to the V8 American Saloon Class is Joshua Sletcher, who will be behind the wheel of Dawid Joubert’s new car.
No doubt he will be in the thick of the action, though not in the running for overall honours in a class that sees HJ Eksteen from Joubertina holding a seven-point lead over Pieta Victor.
In the heavy metal class, Ruzanne Jansen has a comfortable lead (262 points) over Carel van Huysteen (229) and Komani’s Charlie van Gent (216).
Elton Gillmer will take on the rear-wheel drive cars with his front-wheel drive VW Golf VR6 and he is sure to improve on his championship standing that sees him in sixth place.
The 2.1 Modified class is led by Neels Vermaak (320), followed by Daniel Renison (294) and Rimon Landman (228).
Branden McPherson is ninth in the championship, but if he can continue his recent good run of form he should be able to move up the rankings.
The very competitive Hot Rod class is led by Johan Schoeman (299) with Kelly Dowling on 284 and Emile Bothma on 226.
Accomplished rally driver Deon Kretzmann will be competing in the Hot Rod class for the first time and his progress will be followed with interest.
In the 1660 Modified class Tiaan Oliphant already has one hand on the trophy, enjoying a big lead with 315 points over Wesley Slabbert (245) and Marthinus Muller (196).
Crowd favourite Eddie Banks will join the action in the 1660 class and should be a force to be reckoned with after a dominant opening heat win in last weekend’s short-lived event at PEOTR. He is just as much at home in a front wheel drive VW Golf as he is in a rear wheel drive BMW E36.
Nadia Rautenbach has had some terrible luck in the Pink Rod class and she will no doubt have her elbows out as she takes on the likes of Annuschke Landman, Lisa Vosloo and Bianca Westraadt.
The race organisers were hoping to get more junior hot rods to enter as many of them had opted to sit this event out as they prepare for the Rose Bowl in Bloemfontein next weekend.
Gates open at 1pm and racing will start at 6pm.
November events
November 4: Dirt Oval at Victory Raceway — club championship; Kart Racing at Border Motorsport Club in EL; MSA Timed Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante
November 11: Rally, final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest, Gamtoos area; Regional Main Circuit racing at EL Grand Prix Circuit; Spinning at Aldo Scribante skid pan
November 18: Karting round 7 of regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
November 25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3 hour, PE 100, PE 200, VW Rookie Cup finale & V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval at PEOTR — Hot Rod Challenge
For full details follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket