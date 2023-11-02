Experience links golf at inaugural Madibaz golf day

The success of an introductory programme hosted by Madibaz Golf Club inspired its very first golf day, which will take place at Humewood on November 14.
The Mandela University club will host the day at the famed links course in Gqeberha in association with partners Standard Bank.
Madibaz Sport golf manager Theresa le Roux explained that a series of developments had led to the decision to organise the event.
“One of the activations we had recently was a programme where we invited staff and students to take part in an introduction to the sport by having some of our members provide a few lessons,” she said.
“While golf can be viewed by some as relatively difficult to break into, we saw this as an opportunity to promote the sport and were happy with how it went.”
When the “learn-to-play-golf” initiative proved a hit among participants, the club decided to drive the concept a few yards farther by creating a golf day.
With Standard Bank already committed to the university from a sponsorship perspective, the former gave the green light for a portion of the funds to be funnelled into the hosting of the golf day after reviewing a proposal from Madibaz Sport.
Le Roux said even though it was very much a maiden voyage for the Madibaz club, the idea was for it to become an annual event.
The competition catered for a field of 120 and Le Roux said it was open to both companies and players keen to experience a round at the only true links on the African continent.
Leading Madibaz players such as JP van der Watt and Tiaan Tibshraeny will be available to link up with businesses if they have an open slot in their four-ball.
“Golf is often seen as a sport that brings business people together in a less stressful environment,” Le Roux said. “We think this will be a wonderful opportunity for networking.”
While the course could be a challenge in itself, she said the city’s infamous wind would present another if it came out in full force.
“Let’s hope it does not!”
Fortunately, the club plays out of Humewood and therefore its members are familiar with the conditions.
“It will be a bonus if they are paired with some of the businessmen and women,” Le Roux said.
The format is a four-ball better ball and plenty of prizes and lucky draws will be up for grabs.
Fees, which include food at the halfway house and snacks afterwards, are R400 per player or R2,000 for a corporate package. The latter includes two golf carts.
Send an email to theresa.leroux@mandela.ac.za or phone 082-773-9892 to book your spot.
Registration is from 10am with the first players teeing off at 11am.
HeraldLIVE
Experience links golf at inaugural Madibaz golf day
University players keen to join in the fun at Humewood in November
Image: Supplied
The success of an introductory programme hosted by Madibaz Golf Club inspired its very first golf day, which will take place at Humewood on November 14.
The Mandela University club will host the day at the famed links course in Gqeberha in association with partners Standard Bank.
Madibaz Sport golf manager Theresa le Roux explained that a series of developments had led to the decision to organise the event.
“One of the activations we had recently was a programme where we invited staff and students to take part in an introduction to the sport by having some of our members provide a few lessons,” she said.
“While golf can be viewed by some as relatively difficult to break into, we saw this as an opportunity to promote the sport and were happy with how it went.”
When the “learn-to-play-golf” initiative proved a hit among participants, the club decided to drive the concept a few yards farther by creating a golf day.
With Standard Bank already committed to the university from a sponsorship perspective, the former gave the green light for a portion of the funds to be funnelled into the hosting of the golf day after reviewing a proposal from Madibaz Sport.
Le Roux said even though it was very much a maiden voyage for the Madibaz club, the idea was for it to become an annual event.
The competition catered for a field of 120 and Le Roux said it was open to both companies and players keen to experience a round at the only true links on the African continent.
Leading Madibaz players such as JP van der Watt and Tiaan Tibshraeny will be available to link up with businesses if they have an open slot in their four-ball.
“Golf is often seen as a sport that brings business people together in a less stressful environment,” Le Roux said. “We think this will be a wonderful opportunity for networking.”
While the course could be a challenge in itself, she said the city’s infamous wind would present another if it came out in full force.
“Let’s hope it does not!”
Fortunately, the club plays out of Humewood and therefore its members are familiar with the conditions.
“It will be a bonus if they are paired with some of the businessmen and women,” Le Roux said.
The format is a four-ball better ball and plenty of prizes and lucky draws will be up for grabs.
Fees, which include food at the halfway house and snacks afterwards, are R400 per player or R2,000 for a corporate package. The latter includes two golf carts.
Send an email to theresa.leroux@mandela.ac.za or phone 082-773-9892 to book your spot.
Registration is from 10am with the first players teeing off at 11am.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport