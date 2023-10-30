Nyanda crowned new SA female mini-flyweight champion
Mdantsane-born boxer beats Yonlisa Poni in nail-biter after only turning pro in 2022
Thobela Nyanda was crowned SA’s new female mini-flyweight champion when she beat Yonlisa Poni on points at the Wells Estate Multi-Purpose Centre on Saturday.
The fight headlined the Rise of Women Tournament presented by Mbali Zantsi’s Showtime Productions in conjunction with Boxing SA...
