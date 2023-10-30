×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nyanda crowned new SA female mini-flyweight champion

Mdantsane-born boxer beats Yonlisa Poni in nail-biter after only turning pro in 2022

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 30 October 2023

Thobela Nyanda was crowned SA’s new female mini-flyweight champion when she beat Yonlisa Poni on points at the Wells Estate Multi-Purpose Centre on Saturday. 

The fight headlined the Rise of Women Tournament presented by Mbali Zantsi’s Showtime Productions in conjunction with Boxing SA...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest
Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast

Latest