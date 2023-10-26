PE Oval Track Raceway ready to roar with thrill-a-minute action

The rain gods have been busy of late and this has necessitated the juggling of racing events across the province.
Round five of the regional dirt oval championship that was scheduled for last Saturday will now take place at the PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) along Mission Road on Friday night, starting at 7pm.
Action-starved spectators and competitors will enjoy V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds and club classes (1600 Saloons and Rookies).
With no dirt oval racing having taken place for the last couple of weeks, the classes are quickly filling up and the crowd will be treated to thrill-a-minute action as the drivers push for points in the regional championship that takes place with races alternating between PEOTR and Victory Raceway in Walmer.
Making a welcome return to the V8 American Saloon Class is Joshua Sletcher, fresh from his stint in the US doing contract work.
He will no doubt be in the thick of the action, though not in the running for overall honours in the class that sees HJ Eksteen holding a narrow seven-point lead over Pieta Victor with Vincent Venter a further 20 points adrift.
In the Heavy Metal class, Ruzanne Jansen has a comfortable lead, with 262 points over second-placed Carel van Huysteen on 229 and Komani’s Charlie van Gent in third on 216.
Making his debut in the class is Jason Drake and he’ll be behind the wheel of the Extreme Scaffolding Ford Sierra, with JP Coetzee, who is ninth in the championship, racing his newly acquired BMW for the first time.
The 2.1 Modified class is led by Neels Vermaak with 320 points followed by Daniel Renison in second on 294 and Rimon Landman in third on 228.
The competitive Hot Rod class is led by Johan Schoeman on 299 points, with Kelly Dowling in a close second place on 284 and Emile Bothma in a distant third on 226.
The evergreen Edwin Drake will no doubt be a threat on his home track.
In the 1660 Modified class, Tiaan Oliphant has one hand on the trophy, enjoying a big lead with 315 points over second-placed Wesley Slabbert on 245 and newly crowned SA1 winner Marthinus Muller in third with 196.
SA3 driver Jaco Pitout will be hoping to improve on his 14th position on 69 points.
The 1600 Saloon Club class should be interesting, with Deon Kretzmann having put in some great performances.
He will be pushed by Kelly Dowling, Clint Claasen, Ryno Fourie and Pieter le Roux, who finished third in the World of Motorsport ZA Championship.
A highlight of the evening racing will be the rookie class, where Quade de Lange will be sure to continue his duel with Reghardt Joubert and Tyde Geddes.
Upcoming events:
October
27: EP Veteran Car Club — Jaguar Display; Dirt Oval Regional Championship at PE Oval Track Raceway; Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
28: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Spinning Arena; Dirt Oval racing at Border Stock-car Club in Amalinda, East London; Motocross — Regional Championship at Rover Motocross Track
29: Spinning — Meru’s Endo Spin Bash at SSS Driving Academy, St Albans
November
4: Dirt Oval at Victory Raceway — club championship; Kart Racing at Border Motorsport Club in East London; MSA Timed Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante
11: Rally, final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest/Gamtoos area; Regional racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
18: Karting round 8 of the regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3-hour, PE 200 & V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval at PEOTR — Hot Rod Challenge
HeraldLIVE
