Rain has final say at soaked Scribante

The diehard fans who turned up to watch round seven of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Motor Racing Championship were treated to a day of thrills and spills at a rain-drenched Aldo Scribante raceway on Saturday.
In the regional saloon class, there was a tight battle up front between the class A cars of Nick Davidson and Deon Slabbert that went right down to the wire.
Exiting the last turn with the chequered flag in sight, there was contact between them as they negotiated their way past some back markers, ending up with Slabbert careening onto the grass at high speed before slamming into the tyre wall, bringing an end to his day’s racing.
This gave Davidson the win, which he repeated in race two.
There was lots of sideways action from both the rear-wheel- and front-wheel drive cars in the Coastal Challenge class for historic and classics including the retro and open-top cars and the crowd-pleasing Volvo 850 station wagon driven by Ian Oberholzer was the star of the show, claiming runaway wins in both heats.
Behind him, Pikkie Marais in his recently rebuilt Lotus 7 had a great time mixing it up with Rane Berry’s big Skyline, Darryn Vice in his Anglia and a rejuvenated Anton Ehlers in an Escort.
On two wheels, Caden Weise had the most spectacular debut after making the switch from motocross to circuit racing.
He dominated the CBR150 Clubman class with runaway victories in both of the heats which took place.
After he took a tumble in Friday afternoon practice, his team did a remarkable job of getting his bike rebuilt in time for Saturday morning qualifying.
Dylan Grobler continued his dominance in the CBR150 Junior class, wrapping up the 2023 championship after winning the first heat before making his debut in the Powersport Class along with Ashton Heidemann and Ethan Diener on matching KTM 390cc bikes, where he took the race win.
Timothy Benn made the best of the tricky conditions to take the overall win in the motorcycle class, taking both heat wins in dominant style.
After the conclusion of the second run of heats, the wind picked up and the rain intensified and after a track inspection by safety officer Ian Riddle along with race steward Barry Kapelus and clerk of the course Lloyd Brown the joint decision was made in the interest of safety to cancel the last heats as well as the 45-minute endurance race for all classes.
The results were:
Street Cars: 1 Jason Potgieter — Chevrolet Lumina, 2 Ayrton Pilz — Renault Clio, 3 Wesley Roetz — Volvo S40
EP Regional Saloons
Class A: 1 Nick Davidson — VW SupaPolo, 2 Deon Slabbert — VW Polo
Class C: 1 Steven Phillips — VW Golf Mk1, 2 Marais Ellis — BMW E36
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball — BMW 328, 2 Stephan Aucmp — BMW E36, 3 Pikkie Marais — VW Polo
Class E: 1 Kenzo Barnard — VW Golf, 2 Tom Hugo — Opel Super Car
Class F: 1 Duncan Phillips — VW Polo, 2 Kiesha Potgieter — VW Polo, 3 Gordon Nolan — VW Polo
Class X: 1 Greg Forword — BMW E36 238i, 2 Eddie Banks — BMW E36, 3 Joel Steenekamp — Opel Kadett
Coastal Challenge for Historics and Classics
Class C: 1 Rane Berry — Nissan Skyline, 2 Darryn Vice — Ford Anglia, 3 Anton Ehlers — Ford Escort
Class D: 1 Rob Halgreen — Ford Escort, 2 Stuart Townsend — Nissan Skyline, 3 Pat Fourie — Nissan Maxima
Class E: 1 Barry Spriggs — Ford Anglia
Retro Class: 1 Ian Oberholzer — Volvo 850
Open-Top Class: 1 Pikkie Marais — Lotus 7
Motorcycles
300cc: 1 Dylan Grobler — KTM 390, 2 Ashton Heidemann — KTM 390, 3 Ethan Diener — KTM 390
600cc: 1 Ivor Vermaak — Kawasaki 600
Unlimited: 1 Timothy Benn — Suzuki GSX 1000, 2 Nkululeko Majola — Yamaha R1, 3 Donovan van der Merwe BMW RR
CBR 150 Juniors: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Ethan Diener
CBR 150 Clubmans: 1 Caden Weise, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, 3 Emma Oberholzer
HeraldLIVE
Rain has final say at soaked Scribante
Last heats and 45-minute endurance race for all classes called off for safety reasons
Image: DARYL KUKARD
The diehard fans who turned up to watch round seven of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Motor Racing Championship were treated to a day of thrills and spills at a rain-drenched Aldo Scribante raceway on Saturday.
In the regional saloon class, there was a tight battle up front between the class A cars of Nick Davidson and Deon Slabbert that went right down to the wire.
Exiting the last turn with the chequered flag in sight, there was contact between them as they negotiated their way past some back markers, ending up with Slabbert careening onto the grass at high speed before slamming into the tyre wall, bringing an end to his day’s racing.
This gave Davidson the win, which he repeated in race two.
There was lots of sideways action from both the rear-wheel- and front-wheel drive cars in the Coastal Challenge class for historic and classics including the retro and open-top cars and the crowd-pleasing Volvo 850 station wagon driven by Ian Oberholzer was the star of the show, claiming runaway wins in both heats.
Behind him, Pikkie Marais in his recently rebuilt Lotus 7 had a great time mixing it up with Rane Berry’s big Skyline, Darryn Vice in his Anglia and a rejuvenated Anton Ehlers in an Escort.
On two wheels, Caden Weise had the most spectacular debut after making the switch from motocross to circuit racing.
He dominated the CBR150 Clubman class with runaway victories in both of the heats which took place.
After he took a tumble in Friday afternoon practice, his team did a remarkable job of getting his bike rebuilt in time for Saturday morning qualifying.
Dylan Grobler continued his dominance in the CBR150 Junior class, wrapping up the 2023 championship after winning the first heat before making his debut in the Powersport Class along with Ashton Heidemann and Ethan Diener on matching KTM 390cc bikes, where he took the race win.
Timothy Benn made the best of the tricky conditions to take the overall win in the motorcycle class, taking both heat wins in dominant style.
After the conclusion of the second run of heats, the wind picked up and the rain intensified and after a track inspection by safety officer Ian Riddle along with race steward Barry Kapelus and clerk of the course Lloyd Brown the joint decision was made in the interest of safety to cancel the last heats as well as the 45-minute endurance race for all classes.
The results were:
Street Cars: 1 Jason Potgieter — Chevrolet Lumina, 2 Ayrton Pilz — Renault Clio, 3 Wesley Roetz — Volvo S40
EP Regional Saloons
Class A: 1 Nick Davidson — VW SupaPolo, 2 Deon Slabbert — VW Polo
Class C: 1 Steven Phillips — VW Golf Mk1, 2 Marais Ellis — BMW E36
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball — BMW 328, 2 Stephan Aucmp — BMW E36, 3 Pikkie Marais — VW Polo
Class E: 1 Kenzo Barnard — VW Golf, 2 Tom Hugo — Opel Super Car
Class F: 1 Duncan Phillips — VW Polo, 2 Kiesha Potgieter — VW Polo, 3 Gordon Nolan — VW Polo
Class X: 1 Greg Forword — BMW E36 238i, 2 Eddie Banks — BMW E36, 3 Joel Steenekamp — Opel Kadett
Coastal Challenge for Historics and Classics
Class C: 1 Rane Berry — Nissan Skyline, 2 Darryn Vice — Ford Anglia, 3 Anton Ehlers — Ford Escort
Class D: 1 Rob Halgreen — Ford Escort, 2 Stuart Townsend — Nissan Skyline, 3 Pat Fourie — Nissan Maxima
Class E: 1 Barry Spriggs — Ford Anglia
Retro Class: 1 Ian Oberholzer — Volvo 850
Open-Top Class: 1 Pikkie Marais — Lotus 7
Motorcycles
300cc: 1 Dylan Grobler — KTM 390, 2 Ashton Heidemann — KTM 390, 3 Ethan Diener — KTM 390
600cc: 1 Ivor Vermaak — Kawasaki 600
Unlimited: 1 Timothy Benn — Suzuki GSX 1000, 2 Nkululeko Majola — Yamaha R1, 3 Donovan van der Merwe BMW RR
CBR 150 Juniors: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Ethan Diener
CBR 150 Clubmans: 1 Caden Weise, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, 3 Emma Oberholzer
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Soccer