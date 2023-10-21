Star athlete Kelly van Vliet ready to take on Rafi’s BayRun
Top Gqeberha road runner Kelly van Vliet is looking to finish on the podium in the Rafi’s BayRun on Saturday.
Discovery Vitality extended its popular Vitality Run Series to Gqeberha in 2023, partnering with Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses to bring the national event to the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.