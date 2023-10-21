×

Sport

Star athlete Kelly van Vliet ready to take on Rafi’s BayRun

21 October 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Top Gqeberha road runner Kelly van Vliet is looking to finish on the podium in the Rafi’s BayRun on Saturday.

Discovery Vitality extended its popular Vitality Run Series to Gqeberha in 2023, partnering with Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses to bring the national event to the city...

