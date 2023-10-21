×

Sport

Maartens, Bower land top accolades at Madibaz Sports Awards

NMU water polo and squash stars walk away with top honours

21 October 2023
SQUASH ACE: Warren Bower was named Sportsman of the Year at the Madibaz Sports Awards
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Water polo megastar Meghan Maartens and squash ace Warren Bower received top honours at the Madibaz Sports Awards at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha,

Besides being named Sportswoman of the Year, the Director of Sport and Student Personality awards were also bestowed on Maartens.

“It’s a big honour to receive this award tonight,” she said after the gala event.

“And to come from Cape Town to see all my friends and varsity family is very special.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more. They have made this happen, so thank you.”

Bower, who got the nod for Sportsman of the Year for his individual on-court achievements, was also instrumental in the men’s side earning the university’s Team of the Year award.

WATER POLO STAR: Meghan Maartens was named Sportswoman of the Year at the Madibaz Sports Awards
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN

“I feel really proud actually because I wasn’t expecting this,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates, my coach and my manager — and also to the Lord for the talent He gave me.

Maartens represented the elite South African team at the 20th Fina World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

They produced their best performance at the global showpiece, defeating Argentina to earn a place in the top 12 for the first time.

In that encounter, the Madibaz goalkeeper became the only member of the squad to be named player of the match during the competition.

The postgraduate education student was also included in the squad for the World Student Games, but was unable to go due to her selection to the senior team.

Bower’s crowning achievement was his silver-medal performance at the University Sports SA tournament in Johannesburg in July.

Though losing in the final against UCT’s Lawrence Kuhn, his efforts during the week earned him a spot on the USSA national team that will compete at the FISU Games in 2024.

The Madibaz No 1 also helped the team annex the silver medal at the national event for tertiary institutions.

In addition, the construction management student won the Madibaz Open for the first time while finishing runner-up in the EP Closed tournament.

The team were second in the Eastern Province first league and provided three players to the five-man EP A side for the annual Growthpoint interprovincial tournament.

They were player-coach Jason le Roux, Bower and Siphelele Mpini.

Full list of winners:

Sportsman of the Year: Warren Bower

Sportswoman of the Year: Meghan Maartens

Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Luchay Weideman

Junior Sportsman of the Year: Tjaart van der Walt

Team of the Year: Madibaz men’s squash

Technical Official of the Year: Cheryl Kotze

Coach of the Year: Jason le Roux

Student Coach of the Year: Sango Mbiyashe

Student Administrator of the Year: Kamva Dyakala

Administrator of the Year: Hildah Dikhudu

Director of Sport Award: Meghan Maartens

Community Outreach Award: SPAR Madibaz Netball Club

Student Personality of the Year: Meghan Maartens

Most Improved Club of the Year: Madibaz Volleyball Club

Club of the Year: SPAR Madibaz Netball Club — Full Stop Communications

