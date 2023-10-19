Super Saturday for car and bike enthusiasts

Nelson Mandela Bay car and motorsport enthusiasts are in for yet another action-packed weekend filled with activities that will please most petrolheads.
The “Alles op Wiele” car show in Despatch promises to bring an impressive collection of vintage and veteran cars and motorcycles, hot rods, exotics, drag cars, dirt oval race cars as well as the quickest Chevrolet Firenza CanAm in the country.
The show is hosted by the Concept Crew Car Club on the sports fields at Frans Conradie Primary School and Rudolf de Vos will have his record-breaking Little Chevy on display for all to see.
The action moves straight out to Aldo Scribante Raceway for round seven of the regional championship, where some of the championship titles will be decided in certain of the classes.
In the EP Regional Saloons class, Deon Slabbert in his class A VW Polo will be the clear favourite.
Darryn Vice, in his beautifully prepared Ford Anglia, will be the man to beat in the SA Mechanical Seal Coastal Challenge for Historic and Classic type cars.
In the Open Top cars, Pikkie Marais leads the title chase in his Lotus 7 but will be hard pushed by his son Jeandre in his Nardini.
On two wheels, Ivor Vermaak will be hoping for another dominant performance on his Kawasaki 600cc but will have to fire on all cylinders as Timothy Benn, Donavan van der Merwe and Nkululeko Majola have all shown good pace of late on their 1000cc machines.
Dylan Grobler continues to dominate the CBR 150cc Junior class ahead of the ever-improving Ethan Diener and Ruan van Zyl.
Joining the CBR 150cc Clubmans class for the first time will be young Protea-capped motocross sensation Caden “Boo-Boo” Wiese, who has been putting in some good times around the 2.48km Scribante circuit. He will be up against the likes of Craig Benn and Kirsty and Emma Oberholzer.
Dylan Grobler, Ethan Diener and Ashton Heidemann will all be stepping up to the popular 300cc Powersport class on matching KTMs for the first time and it will be interesting to see how the youngsters perform on the bigger motorcycles.
There is a fairly large field of Street Cars that have entered for the handicap-type race, where all competitors go out in qualifying to set their fastest time, then a handicap system is put in place with the cars having a staggered start, so in theory, they should all finish at the same time.
It is a brilliant concept that caters for anyone interested in getting involved in circuit racing to have a taste of what it’s all about using a normal road car.
The race will end with a 45-minute mini-enduro where Deon Slabbert in his Polo holds the upper hand, but vying for index-of-performance honours will be Brights Motorsport-Fuchs SA teammates Daniel Bright in a Lotus 7 and Xolela Njumbuxa in an Opel Astra.
Qualifying is from 8am with the racing action scheduled to start at 10am.
Straight from Scribante, the action moves to PEOTR on Mission Road for the next round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championships.
Oval track enthusiasts will be hoping the weather gods play along as there is a good chance of rain that might see the race being postponed to Friday, October 27.
This event will be the penultimate leg of the regional championship and with the last round at Victory Raceway having unfortunately been cancelled, there are lots of Dirt Oval-starved competitors and spectators alike who will be hoping the action continues.
Most of the seven classes have already received a full house of entries. Classes competing are Rookies, 1660s, 1600 Saloons, 2.1s, Heavy Metals, Hot Rods and V8 American Saloons. The racing is scheduled to start at 6pm.
The call on whether to postpone the event will be made on Friday morning.
Upcoming events
October
21: Regional race day round 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Regional Round 6; Dispatch Car Show at Frans Conradie Primary School
27: EP Veteran Car Club — Jaguar Display; Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
28: Karting at Algoa Kart Club Round 7; Spinning at Aldo Scribante Spinning Arena; Dirt Oval racing at Border Stock-car Club in Amalinda; Motocross — Rover Regional Championship
November
4: Dirt Oval at Victory Raceway — club championship; Kart Racing at Border Motorsport Club in East London
11: Rally, final round of Algoa Rally Club Championship in Longmore Forest/Gamtoos area; Regional racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
18: Karting round 8 of the regional championship at Algoa Kart Club; Motocross at Gonubie
25: Celso Scribante Memorial 3-hour, PE 200 and V8 celebration at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval at PEOTR — Hot Rod Challenge
For full details on all events follow Motor Mouth
HeraldLIVE
Super Saturday for car and bike enthusiasts
Petrolheads spoilt for choice with Despatch car show, action-packed racing at Aldo Scribante and Regional Dirt Oval Championships
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
