After having won five national karting championships, young Capetonian Charl Visser added his first main circuit title to his impressive resume when he clinched the CompCare VW PoloCup title after the first heat at a full Zwartkops Raceway on the outskirts of Pretoria last weekend.
He dominated the middle part of the season in his Universal Motorsport Team Red Racing-backed Polo with dominant performances in East London and Gqeberha, bagging six race wins along the way in the super competitive class.
With less than a second normally separating the entire field in qualifying, it was guaranteed to be a humdinger of a season that ebbed and flowed, and it did not disappoint the enthusiastic followers of the PoloCup series.
“I am incredibly proud to have won my first main circuit championship, beating the best up-and-coming young drivers in the country to claim the sought-after title of 2023 PoloCup champion,” Visser said.
“It has been hard work and none of it would be possible without the support of my family and the best team in the world.
“Huge thanks to Ian Rayner, my driver trainer Devin Robertson, my mechanic Zeffrey and the entire Universal Motorsport Team.
“Also a big thank you to my girlfriend Kelsey and her dad, Nick Davidson, for all of the support and encouragement along the way”.
The championship win has secured Visser a sought-after VW Motorsport factory drive in the fast-growing GTC SupaPolo National series for next season.
Local PoloCup racer Jeandre’ Marais concluded his maiden season with a 10th place overall finish at the Zwartkops round of the championship and finished just outside the top 10 in the overall championship standings.
The top 10 finishers in the championship were: 1 Charl Visser, 2 Dawie van der Merwe, 3 Anthony Pretorius, 4 Farhaan Basha, 5 Nathan Victor, 6 Jason Loosemore, 7 Giordano Lupini, 8 Dean Venter, 9 Reaobaka Komane, 10 Ethan Coetzee
Charl Visser crowned PoloCup champion
Motoring success earns young driver a spot in SupaPolo National series
Image: DEVIN ROBERTSON
