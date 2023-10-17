Young Alex sports stars making their mark

Two of Alexander Road High’s most promising young sports stars have underlined their potential by being included in recent representative teams.
Bianca Graham has just returned from Dubai, where she represented the SA girls 17 and under team at the Junior World Series indoor cricket tournament.
A record 32 teams from seven countries competed in the triennial tournament.
SA, Australia, England, India and New Zealand have all appeared at the Junior World Series tournament before, while UAE and Sri Lanka entered the competition for the first time.
The grade 8 pupil was one of the youngest members of her team, but performed exceptionally well at the event.
Predominantly a bowler, Graham took five wickets in 12 overs.
The SA team played eight matches, qualifying for the bronze final match against Australia U15, which they lost by three runs.
Graham has made an impression with her excellent cricket ability.
Only 14 years old, she plays as an all-rounder for the Alex girls’ first team, for whom she has taken 14 wickets this season already.
Another of Alex’s rising stars is 17-year-old Aaliyah Abersalie, who is on tour with the Safa-EP U19 women’s soccer team.
The tour forms part of a soccer exchange programme between Lower Saxony in Germany and the Eastern Cape government.
SA have sent a squad of 15 players to the city of Oldenburg for the trip from October 13 to 23.
The Safa-EP team will compete against three German teams in the tournament from October 19-21.
The two top teams will contest the final.
Abersalie has proven herself to be a natural all-round sports star at Alex, excelling in soccer, hockey and karate.
She achieved EP colours for soccer at U13 level in 2019 and in 2022 she was selected for the Safa-EP U17 soccer team.
She also plays in the Sasol Women’s League.
Abersalie has also represented the EP U16B hockey team (in 2022) and EP karate on numerous occasions.
Both players have shown a great deal of potential and the future for them is looking bright.
HeraldLIVE
Young Alex sports stars making their mark
Image: SUPPLIED
Two of Alexander Road High’s most promising young sports stars have underlined their potential by being included in recent representative teams.
Bianca Graham has just returned from Dubai, where she represented the SA girls 17 and under team at the Junior World Series indoor cricket tournament.
A record 32 teams from seven countries competed in the triennial tournament.
SA, Australia, England, India and New Zealand have all appeared at the Junior World Series tournament before, while UAE and Sri Lanka entered the competition for the first time.
The grade 8 pupil was one of the youngest members of her team, but performed exceptionally well at the event.
Predominantly a bowler, Graham took five wickets in 12 overs.
The SA team played eight matches, qualifying for the bronze final match against Australia U15, which they lost by three runs.
Graham has made an impression with her excellent cricket ability.
Only 14 years old, she plays as an all-rounder for the Alex girls’ first team, for whom she has taken 14 wickets this season already.
Another of Alex’s rising stars is 17-year-old Aaliyah Abersalie, who is on tour with the Safa-EP U19 women’s soccer team.
The tour forms part of a soccer exchange programme between Lower Saxony in Germany and the Eastern Cape government.
SA have sent a squad of 15 players to the city of Oldenburg for the trip from October 13 to 23.
The Safa-EP team will compete against three German teams in the tournament from October 19-21.
The two top teams will contest the final.
Abersalie has proven herself to be a natural all-round sports star at Alex, excelling in soccer, hockey and karate.
She achieved EP colours for soccer at U13 level in 2019 and in 2022 she was selected for the Safa-EP U17 soccer team.
She also plays in the Sasol Women’s League.
Abersalie has also represented the EP U16B hockey team (in 2022) and EP karate on numerous occasions.
Both players have shown a great deal of potential and the future for them is looking bright.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby