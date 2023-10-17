World Cup dream comes true for star Nelson Mandela Bay darts player
Simon ‘The Saint’ Adams qualifies for spot at biggest event in the sport
It took 44 years for Nelson Mandela Bay star semi-professional darts player Simon Adams to reach his dream of participating on darts’ biggest world stage.
The 56-year-old, who is familiarly known as “The Saint” in darts circles, will represent Gqeberha at the Professional Darts Corporation Championship, from December 15 to January 3 at Alexandra Palace in London...
