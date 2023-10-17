×

Sport

World Cup dream comes true for star Nelson Mandela Bay darts player

Simon ‘The Saint’ Adams qualifies for spot at biggest event in the sport

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 17 October 2023

It took 44 years for Nelson Mandela Bay star semi-professional darts player Simon Adams to reach his dream of participating on darts’ biggest world stage.

The 56-year-old, who is familiarly known as “The Saint” in darts circles, will represent Gqeberha at the Professional Darts Corporation Championship, from December 15 to January 3 at Alexandra Palace in London...

