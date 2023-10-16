Tough Gelvandale 10km tests local athletes

Simon Sibeko, 28, of Boxer Athletics Club, flew to the finish in an excellent time of 29:54, leading the top five pack in a testing Gelvandale 10km at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday.
Yanga Malusi, 26, of Real Gijimas, finished second in 30:14, followed by the talented young Ikhamva athletics club squad, Sinethemba Jilingisi, 20, third in 30:23, Cwenga Nose, 23, fourth in 30:50 and Lithembe Menzeleleli, 24, in fifth position finishing in a time of 30.55.
Simon Sibeko, who is now living in Gqeberha and training at the Ikhamva camp, credited coach Mike Mbambani for his performance.
“I am happy with my run and want to thank (coach) Mike Mbambani, his training camp has made a big difference for my running,” Sibeko said.
About 250 athletes took on Gelvandale’s tough 10km route running in ideal cool weather conditions a race sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as part of the Legacy Project.
Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, was the first woman home in 37:13, and first in her age group 35-39, followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club in 38:06.
Refeloe Solomons of Nedbank finished third in 38:55, and first in her age group 40-49, followed by Leigh Callaghan, in fourth place in 39:23, and Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who finished fifth, in 40:38.
Bubbly Kelly was happy with her win. “It was very hilly but good,” Van Vliet said.
Ntombesintu Mfunzi who finished first in 2022, had a superb run to finish fifth, considering that she gave birth to her baby son two months before.
“I am glad that I kept active during my pregnancy,” Mfunzi said.
“It is important for women to know that they can continue being active when pregnant, just not pushing too hard, but training comfortably.
“Your body will respond and I am so happy that my legs kept their memory and that I ran well today.”
Ikhamva Club shone throughout this race. In addition to three of its members finishing in the top five, Desmond Zibi, 60, broke the EP Athletics record in his 60-69 age category in his impressive time of 35:15.
Margie Saunders, of Nedbank Running Club, gave an outstanding performance finishing first in her 70-79 age category, in a time of 46:07, smashing both the EP and SA 10km records in her age category.
Gift Chigomarawa, of Nedbank Running Club, won his 35-39 age category in 32:29, with Luyanda Tshangana, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, winning his 40-49 age category in 32:18. Noel Adams, of Gelvan Athletics Club, came first in the 50-59 age category in a time of 37:40.
Christine Claasen, of Achilles AC, won the women’s 50-59 age category, in 44:39.
Cathy Allers, of Elite AC, won the 60-69 age category in 56:06.
Running legend, Hannes Els of Madiba Bay Warriors, who has been running for an impressive 44 years, won his age category, 70-79, in 45:46, with Origa Nell, of Muirite Striders winning the women’s 80+ age category in 1:30:23.
Oyama Ntantiso, of Nedbank, won the junior men’s category in 32:33 and Zintle Xhonti, of Motherwell athletics club, won the junior women’s category in 45:47.
Full results will be posted on www.epathletics.co.za — EPA LOC
Tough Gelvandale 10km tests local athletes
Sibeko flies to finish in excellent time
Image: Tania Swiegelaar Photography
