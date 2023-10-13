×

Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifter back on track for Worlds after injury scare

Katushabe in race against time to be fully fit for championships in UK

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 13 October 2023

Gqeberha powerlifter Edgar Katushabe will not let injury stand in his way of competing at the World Powerlifting Congress world championships in the United Kingdom as he ramps up the final phase of his training.

It was little over a week ago that Katushabe thought his journey to the UK had been  abruptly brought to a halt when he picked up a bicep muscle strain in his right arm while attempting a deadlift in training...

