Local kart racers set to shine at World Finals

The Eastern Cape is well represented at the 21st edition of the World Rok Kart Racing Finals that take place at the South Garda Circuit in Lonato in Italy this weekend.
The 12-member South African team that will join the top 400 karters from 50 countries around the world is spearheaded by 18-year-old Joshua Coertze in the Shifter-Rok class and Caleb Moss, Joshua Moore and Sebastian Blignaut, who all race in the very competitive Min-Rok class that caters for drivers between the ages of nine and 13 years.
The national Mini-Rok championship that comprised 30 youngsters saw four drivers from the Eastern Cape finishing in the top 10 places, with Joshua Moore taking second place overall followed by Moss in third, Blignaut in sixth and Aashay Nagura in 10th.
Unfortunately for normal top contender Jack Moore, his season was cut short by a broken arm, yet he still managed a 12th-place finish in the overall championship standings.
Coertze, who is no stranger to the World Finals, has taken on a joint role this year not only as a competitor but also as a mentor to the young Mini-Rok drivers.
The event started on Wednesday with documentation and free practice, Thursday saw qualifying practices before the start of the event that sees the drivers competing in three qualifying heats to enable them to commence to the finals that take place from 1.55pm on Saturday.
The CompCare VW PoloCup season comes to a climax at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria on Saturday and local hopes will be pinned on Jeandre’ Marais, who is aiming to complete his first full season with a top 10 finish.
Having spent a significant part of last week practising at the Pretoria track, Marais is quietly confident of achieving his goal. He recently signed for the Universal Motorsport team for the 2024 season, which should see him running with the front runners next year.
Marais’s team-mate, Charl Visser from Cape Town, leads the championship as they go into the final round with Dawie van der Merwe being the only driver that could snatch the 2023 title away from Visser, who already has one hand on the trophy.
The winner of the PoloCup Championship will secure a seat in the VW Motorsport factory team racing in SupaPolo in the GTC series.
On two wheels in the SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters championship, all eyes will be on East London motorcycle ace Jason Lamb as he is just 13 points behind championship leader Graeme van Breda with just four races left in the title chase.
All of the action can be live-streamed at https://superfinal.rokcup.com/index_en.php
Upcoming events:
October 14: Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
October 20: EP Veteran Car Club — Vintage 1930s display
October 21: Regional race day round 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Regional Round 6; Dispatch Car Show at Frans Conradie High School
October 27: EP Veteran Car Club — Jaguar Display; Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
October 28: Karting at Algoa Kart Club Round 7; Spinning at Aldo Scribante Spinning Arena.
