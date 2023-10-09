Zibi aiming to break record in Gelvandale

Veteran Desmond Zibi will chase an EP age-group record in the Gelvandale 10km when it gets under way at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday.
The 60-year-old Zibi, of Ikhamva Club, had a fantastic run in 2022, when the race was a 15km, breaking the EP Athletics record in his 50-59 age category in an impressive time of 50 min 54 sec.
Zibi will now be aiming to break the 60-69 age category record held by Tamsanqa Jusayi, who ran a time of 35:48 at the Clover 10km in 2003.
“The Gelvandale 10km is a new route so the course is not known.
“But I am going there to break an EP record, I’ve moved up to the 60-69 age category, and I am determined to bring these records down,” Zibi said.
“I need to sharpen up my race for the SA 10km Championships in Mpumalanga in November,” he added.
The 10km road race starts at 6am and the 5km family walk/run at 6.15pm.
The well-established Gelvandale 10km, is sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as part of its Legacy Project.
“EP athletes have enjoyed a great year of running to date with our province finishing first on the medal table at the NMB Half Marathon in June this year,” race director Mike Mbambani said.
“The Gelvandale 10km will be a strong training race for our local top athletes as they are preparing for the SA 10km Championships which will be held in Mbombela [Nelspruit] on November 4.
“EP has a large talented team of 24 athletes competing in the championships, so we are expecting an exciting finish at Gelvandale,” he said.
In 2022, 22-year-old Cwenga Nose, of Ikhamva Club, had an excellent debut 15km run finishing strongly in 47:32, beating Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club to the finish line.
Motwana finished second in a time of 48:00, with Cwenga’s teammate, Sinawo Poti, in third place, in 48.38.
The 2022 15km for women saw Ntombesintu Mfinzi finish first in 58:54, with Aviwe Hoboloshe, of Ikhamva, in second place in 1:00:09 for her first 15km, and Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, third in 1:00:59.
Online entries are available on webtickets.co.za and close on Tuesday.
Entries can also be handed in at Brian Bands, The Footballer and UD Sport in Kariega until Wednesday.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be accepted at the race venue in Liebenberg Road from 5-7pm on Friday and from 5am on race day.
Prize-giving will take place at 7.45am and all entrants must be present to win.
The full results will be posted on www.epathletics.co.za.
More information from the EPA office on 041-374-2818. — LOC EPA
Zibi aiming to break record in Gelvandale
Ikhamva’s 60-year-old runner sharpening up for SA 10km Championships
Image: SUPPLIED
