Joburg into semis at Spar netball champs as Tshwane is knocked out

The semifinalists in the Spar Netball National Championships have been confirmed, with title-holders Johannesburg progressing unscathed.

The championships are fast approaching the business end at Hoërskool Rustenburg, with the final on Saturday.

Joining Joburg in the playoffs are Cape Winelands, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and impressive Mangaung.

The defending champions will fight for a spot in the final against Winelands (10.45am) while Kenneth Kaunda battles it out with Mangaung (noon).

Last year’s finalists and former champions Tshwane finished fifth on the log, tied on seven points with Winelands who progressed on goal difference.