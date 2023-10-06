Excitement builds in championship chase

The fifth round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship and the ninth round of the Victory Club Championship take place at the Victory Raceway in Walmer on Saturday evening.
A bumper field of junior hot rod drivers will join the 1660s, Pink Rods, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, Hot Rods and V8 American Saloons in what promises to be yet another action-packed event.
With just two rounds left in the regional championship it would seem that certain of the class title fights will go right down to the wire with HJ Eksteen from Joubertina holding on to just a seven-point lead over the dominant Pieta Victor in the American Saloon class and Vincent Venter a further 20 points adrift.
In the Hot Rod class, it is drivers from Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) who lead the charge, with John Schoeman enjoying a slender 15-point lead over Kelly Dowling and Victory’s Emile Bothma in third place, 58 points behind Dowling.
Neels Vermaak leads the 2.1 Modified class with a 26-point lead over a resurgent Daniel Renison with a very impressive young Rimon Landman in third place.
The Heavy Metal class which has had 27 drivers take part so far this season is led by the consistent Ruzanne Jansen, who holds a 33-point lead over Carel van Huysteen, with Komani driver Charlie van Gent in third place just 13 points adrift.
Tiaan Oliphant has a comfortable lead in the competitive 1660 Class which has seen 22 drivers taking part in the ultra-competitive class, with his lead sitting at 71 points over Wesley Slabbert in second and new SA national champ Marthinus Muller a further 120 points back in third.
The club championship sees a couple of drivers in unassailable leads with just two rounds left.
In the Pink Rods class for women, Bianca Westraadt leads by five points over Annuschke Landman, with 15-year-old Nadia Rautenbach in third.
The Heavy Metal class is a forgone conclusion, with Pieta Victor showing his brilliance to lead by 184 points over Vincent Venter in second and HJ Eksteen a further eight points behind.
Rimon Landman has a healthy 85-point lead over Daniel Renison in second and Keegan Ellard 106 points behind in third.
The Hot Rod class contenders are the same as the regional championship with PEOTR’s Johan Schoeman holding just an eight-point lead over Kelly Dowling in second and Emile Bothma 27 points adrift.
The Heavy Metal class is led by Elton Gilmer, with newly crowned SA2 Pierre van der Berg 33 points behind and Ruzanne Jansen being 82 points behind Van der Berg in third.
Tiaan Oliphant already has one hand on the trophy in the 1660 class, enjoying a hefty 133-point lead over Wesley Slabbert, with Jason Brink a further 13 points back.
It is pleasing to see that there are already seven Junior Hot Rods (rookies) who have entered with six PEOTR drivers being joined by young Divan Meyer from George, who will no doubt give local superstars Regardt Joubert, Quade de Lange and Tyde Geddes a good run for their money with AJ Groenewald hoping his reliability issues are a thing of the past.
Joining the action are relative newcomers Azriel Aroonslam and Krishka Bothma.
Racing is scheduled to start at 6pm and spectators who would like trackside parking are encouraged to get there early.
For further details please contact Maggie on 082 656 8830
Upcoming motorsport events:
October 6 and 7
GT SuperCup Grand Finale at East London Grand Prix circuit
October 7
EP & Regional Timed Drags Round 5 at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
October 8
Gymkhana Autocross Day at SSS Driving Academy in St Albans
October 14
Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
October 21
Regional race day Round 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Hot Rod Sprint for money challenge
October 27
EP Veteran Car Club — Jaguar display
Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
October 28
Karting at Algoa Kart Club Round 7
Spinning at Aldo Scribante spinning arena
