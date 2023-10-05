Mosiako sets sights on more international tests
Gqeberha road running star Thabang Mosiako returned home to a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Thursday with his bronze medal from the inaugural World Road Running Championships draped around his neck.
The 28-year-old ran a time of 59mins and 52secs to secure sixth place, and a new Eastern Province record in the general classification, while his result also ensured that Team SA secured the third spot on the team standings. ..
