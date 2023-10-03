Jenny van Dyk leading race to replace Plummer as Netball Proteas coach
Highly-rated coach Jenny van Dyk is one of the two South Africans earmarked to replace outgoing Spar Proteas boss Norma Plummer by Netball South Africa (NSA).
Australian Plummer is set to retire at the end of the year and the federation’s bosses have already begun plans to find her successor.
NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said this week the next national team coach will definitely be a South African as NSA looks to groom coaches from the country.
She also said their search has been narrowed down to two people, who are both going to have a chance to work with Plummer before she leaves.
“There are coaches who will be travelling with the team — one will be going to Australia and when the time is right, we will announce that coach,” Molokwane said.
“And another will be travelling to England because we want them to work with Norma closely.”
TimesLIVE learnt on the sidelines of the Spar National Netball Championships taking place at Hoërskool Rustenburg in Rustenburg that Van Dyk is the coach who will be Plummer’s first understudy on the Proteas’ Australian tour.
Van Dyk is working for NSA as a national team selector at the national champs in North West.
She has done a stellar job as the Tuks Netball and Jaguars coach and last year she was appointed Botswana national team coach to lead them in the qualifiers for the Netball World Cup.
TimesLIVE has also learnt that Tshepiso Phoko, who served as team manager for Telkom Netball League champions Jaguars, will also form part of the Proteas delegation in Australia as NSA also looks to build a solid back room staff.
Meanwhile, day two of the National Champs in Rustenburg saw the clash between hot favourites Tshwane and Johannesburg end in favour of the former. Tshwane put up a spirited performance to defeat the reigning champions 67-38.
Their defeat ended what was a tough day for Johannesburg as they drew their first match 49-49 against Mangaung. Tshwane also drew their first match as Cape Winelands held their own in a 59-59 stalemate.
Having won all their matches so far, Dr Kenneth Kaunda have moved to the top of the log.
Day 2 results
Senior A
Buffalo City 34-55 Cape Town
Cape Winelands 72-49 Nelson Mandela Bay
Johannesburg 49-49 Mangaung
Dr Kenneth Kaunda 57-31 Cape Town
Nelson Mandela Bay 38-44 Buffalo City
Mangaung 46-51 Dr Kenneth Kaunda
Cape Winelands 59-59 Tshwane
U-21 A
Dr Kenneth Kaunda 49-27 Mangaung
Tshwane 67-38 Johannesburg
Zululand 34-38 Dr Kenneth Kaunda
Cape Winelands 44-62 Tshwane