Vosloo, Fourie back to their winning ways

Neels Vosloo along with his navigator Rikus Fourie ended their dismal run of form this season with a brilliant comeback drive in their Hella/Herotel-backed VW Polo to claim overall victory at the Tripe L Plant Hire Paardepoort Rally over five stages on Saturday.
The event was held in cool overcast conditions with gentle afternoon rain adding an extra dimension to the action and keeping the dust at bay.
Vosloo won three out of the five stages and took the ARC 4 class win.
“It’s been a hard year and feels really good to finish a rally,” Vosloo said.
“We’ve shown decent pace all season but you’ve got to get to the finish to make it count and we’ve done it this time.
“There were a few niggles with the car but nothing serious so we managed to power our way through to a 14-second win over Jody Van Zummeren and James Johnson, who are getting quicker and quicker so we will have to up the pace at the next one.”
Ruan and Channel van Tonder made it two-out-of-two class wins in just their second rally ever as they brought their VW Polo 1400 home first in the ARC 5 class, while Francois Laubscher and Mark Irvine had a solid debut drive in their turbocharged VW Polo 1l, winning the ARC 1 class and will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 season.
The husband and wife pairing of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen won the first stage of the rally and then put in yet another consistent performance in their Innova-sponsored VW Polo to finish in third overall and are now serious contenders for the 2023 Algoa Rally Club championship win.
The title chase now looks set to be a fight between the Van Rooyen pairing and Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson due to the other championship contender, Johan Viljoen, having experienced gearbox issues during the third stage of the rally, scuppering his chances in the title hunt.
The season finale will be held in East London with a night rally on November 6 and the final round, a day rally on November 7, in the Chintsa area.
The full class results were:
ARC 5: 1 Ruan van Tonder and Channel van Tonder — VW Polo 1400; 2 Ulrich Roberts and Francois Vermaak — VW Golf A1; 3 Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griesel — VW Polo 1400
ARC 4: 1 Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie — VW Polo; 2 Juan van Rooyen and Tarryn van Rooyen — VW Polo; 3 Deon Kretzmann and Demi Kretzmann — Toyota Etios
ARC 3: 1 Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson — Datsun 510 Coupe; 2 Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks — Toyota Corolla; 3 Iddo Steyn and Karel Marais — Ford Escort
ARC 1: 1 Francois Loubscher and Mark Irvine — VW Polo 1 litre Turbo
Clubman: 1 Iddo Steyn and Karel Marais — Ford Escort; 2 Herman Bernhardt and JP Smit — Ford Escort; 3 Quentin Lessing and Brendan Smith — Toyota Conquest
Overall: 1 Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie — VW Polo; 2 Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson — Datsun
HeraldLIVE
Vosloo, Fourie back to their winning ways
Gqeberha driver wins three out of five stages and ARC 4 class
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
