Vitality Run Series coming to Gqeberha

The popular Vitality Run Series is coming to Gqeberha.
Discovery Vitality has partnered with Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses to bring the national event to the Bay.
The Rafi’s BayRun will be hosted by 32Gi and Achilles Athletics clubs on Saturday, October 21, and will start and finish at Cape Recife High School.
The series was introduced in 2017 to help people improve their fitness through physical activity and has over the years offered iconic events in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The George Series and the upcoming Gqeberha Series were launched recently.
The series is open to anyone, and Vitality members earn Vitality points for participating in races.
The run offers three distances — 21km, 10km and a fun 5km — on flat and scenic routes.
All three distances will be timed, and all finishers will receive a medal.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available at Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses store at 2 West Street, Newton Park, from 4pm to 7pm, on both the evenings of Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20, and from 5am at Cape Recife High on race day.
“We’d love to see over 1,000 runners taking on the three distances,” said race director Jonathan Mandell of 32Gi Athletics Club.
Rafi Selvilya, of Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses, is an avid supporter of living a healthy lifestyle and has been sponsoring local running events for many years.
“We invite all runners, the serious, the fun runners and walkers to join our event,” Selvilya said.
The first 350 runners to register on the Thursday and Friday evenings will receive race T-shirts and the chance to win shopping vouchers which will be drawn every 30 minutes in-store on both evenings.
The event programme will start with the 21km at 6am, the 5km at 6.05am, the 10km at 6.20am, and the prize giving will be held at 9.30am.
Club Gazebos are welcome and encouraged.
Runners will be able to enjoy a social warm-up and cool-down zone in the race village from Virgin Active as well as coffee, boerewors rolls and pancakes at the finish.
Enter online at www.entrytickets.net/rafisbayrun until midnight on Monday, October 16, or enter at Brian Bands, Sportsmans Warehouse and UD Sports, in Kariega, before Wednesday, October 18.
For more information, contact Jonathan Mandell at 083-414-2624 or Theresa Buchner at 081-723-8230. — 32Gi Athletics Club
Vitality Run Series coming to Gqeberha
Rafi’s BayRun will offer three distances — 21km, 10km and a fun 5km — on flat and scenic routes on October 21
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
