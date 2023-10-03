Queen’s athletes scorch to victory in Hirsch Shield

Though Queen’s College again won the Hirsch Shield Under-19 competition, Eastern Province schools Grey and St Andrew’s both produced some impressive performances at the annual athletics meeting in Makhanda last weekend.
The competition is hosted by St Andrew’s. Queen’s, who have been dominant for many years in this event, took the Under-19 Hirsch Shield with 73 points and also claimed the Under-16 SF Edwards Shield with 57 points.
Grey won the Under-19 Rogaly Cup for the best middle-distance team and finished third overall, behind Queen’s and St Andrew’s in the Hirsch Shield.
In the tightly contested Under-14 Sammy Gunn Shield competition, Selborne College emerged as the winners on 49 points, seven points ahead of Queen’s, while Grey and St Andrew’s (both on 41 points) shared third place.
• Grey had 27 athletes taking part in the meeting, an event that dates back to 1918, making it one of the oldest schools athletics meetings in the country.
The athletes gave a good account of themselves and though the weather looked threatening, the organisers were able to complete the programme.
Achieving first places for Grey were: Matthew van Coller (Under-19 800m and 1,500m); Francois de Villiers (Under-19 3,000m), Daniel Richter (Under-16 1,500m), Sinoyolo Mbete (Under-16 long jump), Juandré van Jaarsveld (Under-16 shot put), Cobyn Rhodes (Under-14 400m), Henlo de Bruin (Under-14 1,500m), Keanu Linch (Under-14 200m).
The Grey Under-19 (Rogaly Cup) and Under-16 (Doug Coghlan Cup) teams took the awards in the middle-distance races.
The Grey Under-16 team were runners-up for the SF Edwards Shield on 44 points.
In the Under-14 competition, Grey won the Leon Jacobs Cup for best team in middle-distance and the Mike Bandy Cup for best team in sprints.
• St Andrew’s hosted 14 schools at the event and their teams produced some notable performances.
In the Under-14 Sammy Gunn Shield, St Andrew’s did exceptionally well in the field events, winning the Louis du Plessis trophy and ending third overall.
In the Under-16 competition for the SF Edward Shield, the team did well on the track, finishing third overall for the sprints and second in the middle, while St Andrew’s finished second in the sprints and third in the jump events.
First places for St Andrew’s were achieved by: Noah Stowe (Under-14 shot put), Luke Mason (Under-14 javelin), Michael Biggs (Under-16 110m hurdles), Jean de Villiers (Under-16 3,000m).
The top five in each category were:
Under-19 Hirsch Shield: 1 Queen’s 73, 2 St Andrew’s 40, 3 Grey High 36 4 Selborne and Pearson 30
Under-16 SF Edwards Shield: 1 Queen’s 57, 2 Grey High 44, 3 Selborne 42, 4 Graeme College 38, 5 St Andrew’s 31
Under-14 Sammy Gunn Shield: 1 Selborne 49, 2 Queen’s 42, 3 Grey High and St Andrew’s 41, 5 Graeme College 26
