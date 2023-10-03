Human Race dreams big as it fosters togetherness

The Madibaz Athletics Club will continue its celebration of humanity alongside partner Canrad when they host The Human Race at Mandela University in Gqeberha on October 7.
The club’s collaboration with the university’s Centre for the Advancement of nonracialism and Democracy in presenting the event started last year when more than 400 people took to the start line.
Spokesperson Derrick Hoshe, who has been involved in athletics administration for the better part of four decades, said the aim was to build on that success.
With buy-in from the private sector and community, the organising team have given themselves five years to turn the event into one of the biggest of its kind in the city.
The Human Race made its debut in 2011 after Canrad founder and director Allan Zinn was tasked to assist in the efforts to contain xenophobia.
Whether locals or foreigners, the plan was to get people of all persuasions involved in a social event promoting the human spirit and togetherness.
Five-hundred signed up for the very first one and it remained popular for several years until having served its purpose.
Then, before Covid-19, Zinn was asked to revive it. Two events in Gqeberha and one in Kariega followed.
Madibaz Sport athletics manager Bernard Petersen said they were “proud to be part of this experience”.
“We are looking forward to seeing people from all walks of life converging on the campus to support this venture.”
In addition, he said, students needed such opportunities to give credence to the living and learning concepts they were exposed to at varsity.
To make the run accessible to everyone, entry is free and the course is wheelchair-friendly. There is also no cut-off time.
“We have stripped the race of any frills because we don’t want to get bogged down in details such as categories and costs,” Hoshe said. “We want people to celebrate the objective of the event.”
All finishers will receive gold medals.
“The emphasis on participation and joining hands to promote unity and peace in our communities makes everyone a winner.”
With no restrictions in place, Hoshe encouraged people from all walks of life to join them.
The run, which follows a 5km course on the South Campus precinct, gets under way at 9am from the Madibaz Stadium.
Completed forms can be dropped off at the athletics office until Friday, October 6 (10am to 4pm). Alternatively, email these to athleticsadmin@mandela.ac.za or fill out the form here: https://shorturl.at/qzCN4.
Late entries will be accepted before the start and there will be lucky draw prizes courtesy of Action Sports, Brian Bands Sports and various individuals.
Trophies for the most club, school, faculty and residence entries are on the line. — Full Stop Communications
