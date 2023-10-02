×

Sport

Defending champions Joburg off to flying start at SA Netball champs

03 October 2023
Sithembiso Dindi
Sports Reporter
Sanelisiwe Ntobela of Johannesburg in action against Cape Town on day one of the 2023 SPAR National Netball Championships at the Hoërskool Rustenburg on Monday.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The Spar National Championships got off to an exciting start in a hot Rustenburg on Monday as defending champions and one of the title favourites, Johannesburg. registered two resounding victories.   

Ten matches took place on day one at Hoërskool Rustenburg.   

Johannesburg broke Tshwane’s stranglehold winning last year's title. Before that, Tshwane won the tournament five times in a row.   

Johannesburg began their day by walking all over Buffalo City 74-22 before they produced another excellent display, beating Cape Town 64-24.   

Tshwane, the tournament's other favourites, had a tough start as they suffered a 64-57 defeat to Dr Kenneth Kaunda in their opening match.   

However, the Pretoria giants redeemed themselves before the end of the day when they beat Nelson Mandela Bay 55-45.   

Like Johannesburg, Dr Kenneth Kaunda finished day one with two victories when they later beat Buffalo City 57-20.

The matches will continue on Tuesday with the aim reaching Saturday's finals in the seniors and U-21s categories.

This year's tournament is set to be an exciting one as it will be used to select players for national teams for upcoming tournaments while building towards the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup and the Proteas' participation in the senior World Cup in 2027.

Day One results:

Senior A: Johannesburg 74-22 Buffalo City

Senior A: Mangaung 55-36 Cape Town

Senior A: Dr KK 57-45 Tshwane

Senior A: Johannesburg 64-24 Cape Town

Senior A: Tshwane 55-45 Nelson Mandela Bay

Senior A: Dr Kenneth Kaunda 57-20 Buffalo City

Senior A: Mangaung 62-58 Cape Winelands

U21: Dr Kenneth Kaunda 41-35 Johannesburg

U21: Johannesburg 29-61 Mangaung

U21: Zululand 26-38 Cape Winelands

