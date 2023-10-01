Ngxeke retains Global belt easily
Chauke keeps SA flyweight title in epic battle
Just a few weeks after picking up the WBO Global bantamweight title, Landile Ngxeke returned to the ring to score a lopsided decision win over Filipino Denmark Quibido at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday evening.
Fighting for only the second time in the bantamweight having campaigned at junior bantamweight where he is still the reigning SA champion, Ngxeke was never at risk of suffering another upset loss to a Filipino southpaw as he did in his only professional loss when he was knocked out by Quibido's compatriot Jayr Raquinel in East London in October 2022...
