Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave US fightback

Europe survived a fierce American fightback to secure the four points required to reclaim the Ryder Cup with popular Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sealing the deal in a nerve-jangling climax at the Marco Simone course on Sunday.

The US, attempting the biggest final-day comeback in the history of the biennial event, finally found their mojo after being outplayed and largely outfought for two days.

But hauling back a daunting 15-1/2 to 10-1/2 deficit proved beyond them and Fleetwood made it mathematically certain the trophy would return to Europe when his opponent Rickie Fowler conceded the 16th hole to leave Fleetwood two up with two to play and guaranteed a half point.

Fleetwood duly completed a 3&1 victory but the celebrations had already started as Europe extended their 30-year unbeaten home record against the Americans and avenged the record 19-9 thrashing they endured at Whistling Straits in 2021.

While the final score was 16-1/2-11-1/2 Sunday's finale was far more stressful than Europe captain Luke Donald would have imagined.